Things to do this weekend in Wichita Falls

It’s a transition weekend for Wichita Falls students and faculty as the school year winds down. But plenty of activities are beginning to get underway for that changeover to a summer way of living.

Friday, May 17

Wichita Falls ISD: No classes for public school students in Wichita Falls. Teachers, though, will use the time to plan for the final week, which begins Monday.

Morath Orchard Dinner. The farm-to-table tour starts at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Morath Orchard, 10852 West FM 171, Charlie, Texas. jessicabachman15@gmail.com

Stage 2 Dinner Theatre: “Church Basement Ladies,” 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. 914 Indiana Ave.

Fain Fine Arts Theatre, Midwestern State University: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 7 p.m.

Iron Horse Pub: Rob Leines with Zack Crow. Doors open 8:30 p.m. 615 8 th St.

Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Summer Camp for ages 6-12: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jefferson Elementary School, 4628 Mistletoe Drive, and Scotland Park Elementary School, 600 11 th St. 940-761-7490

Square Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Square Dance Land, 812 Travis St.

Saturday, May 18

Stage 2 Dinner Theatre: “Church Basement Ladies,” 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. 914 Indiana Ave.

Fain Fine Arts Theatre, Midwestern State University: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 1 p.m.

Wichita Theatre: “The Jungle Book,” 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. 919 Indiana Ave. 940-723-9037

Morath Orchard Dinner. Farm-to-table tour starts at 6 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m. Morath Orchard, 10852 W. FM 171, Charlie, Texas

Kids Night for 5 and older: 6:30 p.m. Crashworks STEAM Studio and Maker Space, 900 Indiana Ave. 940-264-7836

Iron Horse Pub: Blank Labels with Downtown Royalty, 9:30 p.m. 615 8 th St.

Texas Oklahoma Barrel Racing Association 5D Jackpot, noon to 5 p.m. J.S. Bridwell Ag Center, 111 N. Burnett. 940-716-5500.

Free Artist Workshop: Unconventional Paths to Success in the Arts, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Downtown Y, 1010 9 th St. Sponsored by Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture

Lake Arrowhead two-day Catfish Tournament. Registration begins 5:30 a.m.; fishing starts at 7 a.m. Public boat ramp.

FlowerFest: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Farmers Market, 807 Austin St.

Sunday, May 19

Wichita Theatre: “The Jungle Book,” 3 p.m. 919 Indiana Ave. 940-723-9037

