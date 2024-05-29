Things to do this weekend: Greek Fest, Vestal Front Street Day, WWE tour

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, we've got you covered.

There are plenty of things to do in the Binghamton area. With the summertime steadily approaching, so are all the warm weather activities.

Come out and support local businesses and farmers at seasonal farmers markets, enjoy the weather with outdoor dining or visit a local festival.

There is always something to do. Here are just some of the options to choose from this week:

Greek Festival

Greek Fest returns this week for its 51st year at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Vestal. Each year, the event brings crowds for food, music, dancing, shopping and a lamb dinner special on Sunday. The Greek Fest's hours are noon to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Parking is available at the church. There is also a shuttle bus from the NYSEG parking lot. For more information, visit annunciationvestal.ny.goarch.org.

Sweets & Beats

From 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 31, CONES Ice Cream in Port Crane will be hosting a dance party for the kids with treats, lights, DJ and an outside firepit. For more information, visit Cones' Facebook page.

Vestal Front Street Day

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, Vestal Front Street Day includes over 100 vendors, food trucks, music and town vehicles on display.

Pools are open this weekend: Check the hours in your neighborhood

Trolley Tasting Tour

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, take a tour of three of the most historic homes in Binghamton. The trolley will stop at the Kilmer, Phelps and Roberson mansions. Guests will sample New York State beverages and enjoy local foods at each stop. Registration is required, and all attendees must be 21 or older. Visit phelpsmansion.org for information.

The Oz Escape: An Interactive Binghamton Experience

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, use your phone to follow hidden clues, solve puzzles and complete challenges while walking around downtown Binghamton in a Questo outdoor escape room with a "Wizard of Oz" theme. For more information and to sign up as a team, visit The Oz Escape on Facebook.

RocketFest 2024

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, young scientists who spent the past few weeks building their own rockets will come out to Kopernik Observatory and Science Center in Vestal to see them launched into the sky. For more information, visit Kopernik on Facebook.

Binghamton Farmers Market

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Sunday, June 2 and through October, this market will offer fresh, locally-sourced foods and flowers. For more information visit marketsofbroome.com

WWE Supershow Summer Tour

At 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, WWE SuperShow Summer Tour comes to Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. To buy tickets visit Ticketmaster.com

NYS Carry Concealed Course

Saturday and Sunday, Strategic Firearms Training will be hosting a course for those interested in learning the requirements for the state exam, gun maintenance and gun safety. For more information call 607-301-1061 or visit Strategic Firearms Training on Facebook.

90's Brunch at The Brickyard

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, come out in your 90’s best at The Brickyard in Endwell for their first 90’s themed brunch and trivia. For more information, visit the The Brickyard on Facebook.

