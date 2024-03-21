Things We Used To Have In School That Today’s Kids Won’t Get
"We used to line up in elementary school to get vaccinated. The same needle was used on everyone; it was just wiped with an alcoholic cotton ball between uses. This was in the '60s."
"We used to line up in elementary school to get vaccinated. The same needle was used on everyone; it was just wiped with an alcoholic cotton ball between uses. This was in the '60s."
If you don't drink or you're simply sober curious, they can be a surprisingly good substitute for the real thing.
The United States Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple earlier today. When an iPhone user sends a message to another iPhone user, by default that message is sent using Apple’s iMessage protocol. “This effect is particularly powerful for certain demographics, like teenagers — where the iPhone’s share is 85 percent, according to one survey,” the DOJ wrote in its lawsuit.
Greg Scruggs was hired earlier in March after he coached at Wisconsin in 2023.
This easy-to-use gizmo can be installed in three different spots, and it doesn't slip around, shoppers say.
Score savings of up to 80% on top brands like Apple, Keurig, iRobot and more.
The former lottery pick is making an impact in Dallas after years rife with shooting slumps and injury woes that once left him labeled a bust.
Someone has two armored Subaru Foresters for sale, both wagons used to transport cash. They're a steal at $12,900 apiece, if you're in the right business.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday the Fed's path to bringing inflation down, while bumpy, is not in doubt.
A star on back-to-back national championship teams, Bowers skipped combine and pro day workouts and his frame has been called into question for his position. Don't be distracted by any of it.
Colorado was the only school to give Jaylyn Sherrod a Power Five offer out of high school. Four years later, the senior guard has helped turn the once-struggling program around.