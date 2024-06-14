Things to do in Oklahoma City for Father's Day weekend: Cigars and whiskey, boats and more

From music to lots and lots of food, there are plenty of things to do with dad this Sunday for Father's Day.

Of course, call and talk to him. But if you'd like to do something special with your father figure this weekend, here's a selection of Oklahoma City-area events:

5th Annual Father's Day Festival at Scissortail Park

CASA of Oklahoma County is presenting the annual Father's Day Festival on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The free community festival will have food trucks, inflatables and games, activities and live entertainment at Oklahoma City's Scissortail Park.

Live music OKC: Myriad Gardens

Near Scissortail Park is Myriad Gardens, where the OKC indie rock band Husbands will perform as part of the Sunday Twilight Concert Series.

Put on by the Arts Council of Oklahoma, the Twilight Concert begins at 7 p.m.

Take an Oklahoma river cruise

If you'd rather relax on the water, check out Oklahoma River Cruises at the Regatta Park Plaza Landing.

They're offering a special Father's Day cruise on Sunday that departs at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance. Beverages and a full cash bar are available during the round trip.

Cigars and whiskey in Oklahoma City

Stag OKC will hold its Father's Day event on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests will have their choice of 6-oz. pours of whiskey and the cigar shop's in-house offerings.

Tickets are $45 and are available at the bar.

Dads eat brunch, too

Tellers in First National Center will have its Sunday Jazz Brunch featuring dishes like baked French toast and flat iron steak and eggs.

The weekly brunch event includes live jazz music in the Great Hall.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Things to do OKC: 5 Father's Day events, music, food and more