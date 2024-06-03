Miami is known for its vibrant nightlife and party culture, which may make you believe that it’s only meant for single folks in their 20s and 30s. However, its vibrancy also provides for an exciting and entertaining environment for kids. The coastal city is filled with culture, art, museums and plenty of natural spaces, meaning there are plenty of things to do in Miami with kids. Here, we lay out some of them.

See Some Art

Miami has many opportunities to see colorful, unique art. One of our favorites is the SuperBlue Miami, which incorporates artistic work from world-renowned artists and packages it into large, immersive spaces. We also love Wynwood Walls, which encompasses 50 city blocks of artwork from over 100 artists. The Pérez Art Museum Miami features exhibits that highlight African, Caribbean and Latin American art. And if you have older children in the group, the Museum of Illusions gives your family an opportunity to take pictures and interact with the cartoon-art-inspired 3D illusions throughout the facility.

Visit a Cool Museum

If you want to give your young children an immersive and exciting learning experience, the Miami Children’s Museum features an array of exhibits geared toward invigorating the playful curiosity of children. We’re particularly fond of the Construction Zone and Sketch Aquarium, which both serve as creative and interactive zones. Another great option is the Frost Science Museum, which boasts a giant aquarium that spans multiple floors (among multiple other exhibits). If you don’t mind venturing outside the city, check out Coral Castle, located in Homestead, roughly 40 miles from Miami. This visually inspiring museum features a “garden” of multiple sculptures made from rock that resembles coral.

Spend a Day at the Beach

One of the main attractions of Miami is, of course, its beaches, and there are plenty of areas that are family-friendly and less party-centric. One of our favorite spots is North Shore Open Space Park, which has dog-friendly walking paths, picnic tables, showers, bathrooms and plenty of space for bike rides. The area also has lifeguards so you can enjoy the sun knowing your children are safe. On the southernmost side of Miami Beach, you will find South Pointe Park Beach, which has a dog park, a fishing pier and kid’s play areas. If you have younger children, we love the clear and calm waters of Indian Park, which has shallow areas where the kids can walk out and swim safely, as well as lifeguards on hand to keep watch.

See the Animals

A baby sloth bear born in December, 2023 at Zoo Miami.

Not only is Miami surrounded by natural landscapes with wildlife, but there are plenty of zoos and conservation spaces to visit. We love the expansive catalog of animals at Zoo Miami, as well as the various gardens that contain over 750 species of trees and plants. If your children love wild cats and other larger mammals, the Zoological Wildlife Foundation is a fun and environmentally conscious place to visit, as it focuses on preserving rare and endangered species. Jungle Island allows you to walk through lush tropical environments and have up-close experiences with various animals, such as feeding flamingos by hand.

Located south of Downtown Miami, The Monkey Jungle is a 30-acre park filled with landscapes that allow you to observe the natural behaviors of over 300 monkeys. And if your kids love marine animals, the Miami Seaquarium provides an interactive experience with dolphins, stingrays and more.

Hang Out At the Park

Miami has many parks and green spaces, and if you want to get away from the crowds, these spots are a nice getaway. A.D. Barnes Park offers a great place for kids to cool off with an outdoor swimming pool and splash pads. If you’re in Western Miami out by Glenvar Heights, stop by Tropical Park, which features a great playground for the kids and plenty of paved paths for taking walks. Located in Palmetto Bay in southern Miami, the Coral Reef Park offers plenty of activities like kayaking, racquetball and volleyball.

Eat Some Delicious Food

Miami has plenty of culinary delights, and although the city has its fair share of fine dining establishments, the kid-friendly places aren’t devoid of class. Some of our favorite food spots include Ms. Cheezious, an award-winning food truck focusing on grilled cheese sandwiches, from simple ones that your kids will love to more intricate and gourmet options like goat cheese and prosciutto. We also love Ol’Days, a farm-to-table restaurant and coffee shop with classic diner vibes, an extensive kids’ menu and healthy menu options, including vegan and gluten-free.

Located in Little Haiti, Magic 13 Brewing Co welcomes both kids and adults. The brewery allows parents to enjoy some of the best craft beer Miami has to offer, and there are food trucks located outside so the whole family can enjoy a tasty bite to eat. Magic 13 also has various events like art classes, salsa classes and live music, plus plenty of games for the kids to stay busy.

Go On an Adventure

If you’re visiting Miami for the first time, one of the best ways to see the city is on a relaxed Miami Trolley ride, which has service through many popular areas including Little Havana, Liberty City and Coral Way. (Best of all, the trolley is free!) You can also see Miami by sea with the various tours Miami Aqua Tours has to offer, such as the Pirates Adventures Sightseeing Tour, which allows kids to witness the Miami skyline and the surrounding islands on a pirate ship.

In the mood for a more out-of-the-box experience? Check out TreeTop Trekking Miami, which offers ziplining through the trees and over waterfalls, or venture in kayaks or paddle boards on a tour with SUP/Kayak. And, since the Everglades are one of the defining fixtures of the Miami area, a tour of the Everglades National Park is an excellent family adventure. Wild Lime Adventures can pick you and your family up at the Port of Miami and bring you for an airboat ride and nature walks through the Everglades.

Conclusion

Miami is not just a party city, but a bustling hub of art, food, beaches and natural landscapes that make it perfect for children of all ages. This list covers just some of the many activities you can take part in on your trip to Miami, but there are so many things to do in Miami with kids, so don’t be afraid to explore the city and take in what it has to offer.