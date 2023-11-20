You're going to give a lot of different people a lot of different gifts for a lot of different occasions throughout your life, so we pulled together a guide of do's, don't's and rules you should follow when it comes to the art of giving gifts.

Video Transcript

ELI RALLO: Simple in practice, tough in execution. Enter gift-giving. For some, it's a breeze. But for others, when the time comes to give a gift, their minds go blank and they don't know what to do next. I'm Eli Rallo. And these are the seven things you should know about gift-giving for every occasion. Sometimes the best gift is an experience. Maybe one of your friends just landed a new job, crossed a milestone, had a birthday, or got into grad school, and you're not sure what to give them. A spa day is a great way to help them de-stress and look their best in this new chapter.

Or a trip to their favorite restaurant is a great excuse to reconnect and chat about the future. Friends just buy a new house? This is the perfect time for a gift card. Anytime someone moves, there will be loads of purchases needed as they set up their new home. Whether it's cleaning products, furniture, or other household items, they're sure to encounter new needs every day. And a gift card to a home center can solve those problems in an instant.

When someone enters a new phase in their lives, like getting engaged, you're going to want to celebrate and wish them luck in the future. And when it's time to celebrate, you can never go wrong with a nice bottle of champagne to share. Add in a fancy set of champagne flutes, and you'll have a gift they'll always remember. And when it comes to weddings, you're going to have a lot of gift-giving occasions coming up. Bridal showers, the wedding itself, and then sometimes shortly thereafter, baby showers too.

Luckily, these all mean registries. It's best to stick to that list, as they've been personally curated by those getting the gifts. Think hard about your friend's stuff to help guide you in picking the best items. Maybe their towels are looking a little old or they've got a mismatched set of cookware that could use an upgrade. Want to give something a little more personal? Still stick to the list, but go for custom engraving, unique accessories, or a simple letter to make your gift stand out.

And while buying some fun accessories for your gift is a great way to personalize, don't buy anything that requires more purchases to use. The classic example being a children's toy that doesn't come with batteries included. No one likes being handed a bill. So if batteries are needed for that baby shower gift, make sure to include those as well. Of course, there's the chance that the recipient may need to return your gift, no matter how thoughtful. For that reason, make sure you always include a gift receipt whenever possible. Think of this as giving them a second gift, the ability to handle a return or exchange without having to go through an embarrassing social situation.

Finally, when in doubt, go small. A small gesture, like a card with a handwritten note or flowers, can have a big effect. For the most part, people just want to know you're thinking about them, whatever stage of life they may be in. See? With a little creativity, your gift-giving game will make giving just as fun as receiving. Thanks for watching. I'm Eli Rallo. And if you don't know, now you know.

[MUSIC PLAYING]