Things you should know before you adopt your first dog

Looking to add a four-legged friend to your family? Here's everything you should know before adopting your first dog, from estimated costs to gear you'll need to lifestyle adjustments you might need to make.

ELI RALLO: You've done the research. You've picked your preferred breed. And you're ready to bring home a new best friend. But wait, are you're really ready? Here are six things you should know before adopting your first dog. First, and most importantly, let's make sure you know why you want to adopt. A dog is not a fashion accessory, a security hack, or a relationship booster. Although, it may offer one or all of those benefits.

What's most important is making sure you understand exactly what the dog you're going to adopt is going to need and that it's the right time for you to provide for it and that you have the resources to give it the best life possible. If the timing is right, you should start considering circumstances. Does a dog truly fit into your life, both time-wise and money-wise? Dogs can't and shouldn't stay home alone all day. At the very least, they'll need a walk around midday to relieve themselves.

It's also important to consider that most dogs simply don't like being left alone for long periods. Do you work long hours, preventing you from giving the dog the time, training, and attention you both need for success? Do you travel a lot? And have you considered your solution for when you'll be far away? And finally, can you afford a dog? The costs associated can vary wildly by breed, depending on food, health care, and insurance needs. So do your homework.

What about your situation? What sort of environment are you going to be able to provide for your dog? Do you have easy access to wide open spaces for the dog to get plenty of exercise? If you'll be relying on public parks and dog parks, are you picking a breed that can handle being off leash around other dogs or other animals, like squirrels? Does your apartment or condo allow dogs? These are questions you need the answers to before you bring home your new buddy.

Speaking of which, the things your dog will need are things they'll need every day. And you need to provide them, even when you're tired or feeling lazy and just want to lie on the couch all day. A dog is not a part-time commitment. It's every day. And it can be, in some circumstances, a commitment that will last for up to 15 years.

There are still times when you're going to need some help. So it's important to have a support system in place before you need it. Pet sitters, dog walkers, and a vet are just the base support you'll need to have ready. But consider additional needs your breed might require. Additional training and medical care are just some. And you need to make sure that you can afford them.

And while most shelters will have a care package that comes with your new pet, it's important to make sure you have everything you'll need ahead of time. Leash, bed, bowls, food, flea and tick medication, brushes, shampoos, and toys are just the beginning. The costs can add up. Adopting a dog can be one of life's most rewarding experiences. And with these tips in hand, you're primed for success. Thanks for watching. I'm Eli Rallo. And if you don't know, now you know.

