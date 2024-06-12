Things To Do in Kansas City for Father’s Day

With Father’s Day just around the corner, you may find yourself looking back on all the good times you’ve shared with your dad. What better way to celebrate than by creating new memories together?

Whether you are local to Kansas City or are just passing through for the weekend, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of Father’s Day ideas to take the guesswork out of picking the perfect activity. This way, you can focus on what’s most important: spending quality time with your dad. Read on to discover the top things to do for Father’s Day in Kansas City.

Eat Some Signature Kansas City BBQ

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que’s famous Z-Man sandwich.

We know most dads agree — good food is the highlight of any special occasion. Kansas City is famous for its barbecue, and if you have a packed day planned, stop in at Slap’s BBQ for quick eats that won’t disappoint on flavor. If your dad is a breakfast connoisseur, The Classic Cup Cafe on the Country Club Plaza is known for its hearty breakfast burritos and relaxed atmosphere. Plus, they have a patio for outdoor seating if the weather’s nice. For lunch, you can’t go wrong with Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, a favorite among locals that is housed inside a working gas station (but keep in mind they’re closed on Sundays). For dinner, head to Q39, where the award-winning barbecue and craft cocktails are the stars of the show. The restaurant is even offering a special grilling and smoking class this Father’s Day for dads who love to cook.

Go On an Outdoor Adventure

Swope Park is a Kansas City icon.

In June, the sun is usually shining in Kansas City, and this list of things to do for Father’s Day would not be complete without some stellar outdoor activities. You can spend the day exploring Swope Park, the city’s largest green space that has hiking trails, fountains and a treetop adventure course. Powell Gardens offers leisurely walking paths with lots of natural beauty, and you can head to Lake Jacomo or Longview Lake for fishing, kayaking and paddle boarding. The Kansas City Zoo is an awesome option for animal-lovers, and if your dad is a thrill-seeker, Worlds of Fun theme park is worth a visit for roller coasters, waterslides and live shows.

Explore a Museum

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

Kansas City is home to several unique museums. The Kansas City Automotive Museum is the perfect place for car enthusiasts and even offers free admission for dads on Father’s Day. Bond over the impressive collection of works at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art or in a more intimate setting at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. If your dad is a history buff, check out the rotating exhibits at Union Station or the National WWI Museum and Memorial. And if he’s a fan of sports, he’ll enjoy the College Basketball Experience, a two-floor interactive entertainment facility that houses the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hit a Father’s Day Home Run

In Kansas City, there’s almost always a game nearby to watch or play. Kauffman Stadium is the place to be if a Kansas City Royals baseball game is happening close to Father’s Day. But remember that celebrating with your sports-loving dad can be as simple as throwing around a ball in one of the city’s parks (which he might love the most!). If your family likes to golf, the aforementioned Swope Park has a beautiful course. Other public golfing options include Shoal Creek, Teetering Rocks or Minor Park.

Taste Kansas City’s Best Craft Brews

Boulevard Brewing Company.

Taking your dad to a Kansas City brewery is a creative Father’s Day idea that he’e sure to enjoy. Visit Boulevard Brewing Company, one of the city’s most famous breweries, where you can not only sample their collection of craft beers but also take a guided tour of the brewing process. Other ideas include KC Bier Co., Cinder Block Brewery and BKS Artisan Ales, all of which offer unique brews and cool atmospheres to hang out in.

Listen to Some Tunes

Cap off your Father’s Day in Kansas City at a live music venue. Knuckleheads Saloon is a laid-back spot to see live bands, and if jazz is your dad’s genre of choice, the Green Lady Lounge features exceptional performances on a weekly basis. If you want to dance to classic covers, look no further than the high-energy piano bar Howl at the Moon. You’ll also find that many restaurants and bars in the area have live music on the weekends, making it easy to find top-notch entertainment to enjoy with your dad.