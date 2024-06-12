Things To Do in Kansas City if Your Dad Is a Foodie

Father’s Day is this weekend, which means it’s time to celebrate good ‘ole dad. Sure, you can get him a great Father’s Day gift, but it’s equally as important to find a fun activity (or two) so you can spend some quality time together. And that’s exactly what I did with my dad in Kansas City recently. If your dad calls himself a “foodie” or just really appreciates the food scene, you can partake in some culinary experiences he’ll really enjoy. From trying out a new cuisine to tasting some hot sauces and even getting a New York-style bagel, here’s our guide of what to do in Kansas City if your dad is a foodie.

Start The Day With Some Carbs

There’s really no better way to start a Sunday than with a delicious and authentic New York-style bagel. Meshuggah Bagels has four locations around Kansas City and offers a selection of bagels that are about as close to the real thing as you’re going to get. (And that’s coming from someone who lived in New York for five years.) Both the bagels and schmears are made fresh in-house, and you can even add salmon or lox for a truly great nosh.

Go On a Food Tour

If there’s one thing Kansas City is famous for, it’s barbecue. And if you really want to get a true feel for the scene, hop on the Barley Bus and experience their KC BBQ Tour. You’ll get to stop at three different places, ranging from world-famous spots to “hidden gems,” and try a variety of cuts of meats as well as sides at each location. Spots are limited on Father’s Day, though, so book as soon as possible to secure your place.

Visit a Butcher

If your dad enjoys Kansas City barbecue, he can always try and recreate it himself at home. Many of the famous shops and restaurants sell their barbecue sauces, and you can stop by Local Pig, which offers a great selection of local meats and has been called the “best butcher in Kansas City.” Local Pig also hosts weekly classes where you can learn how to carve meats, make sausage or even create charcuterie products. While there are no classes on actual Father’s Day, you can purchase a gift card he can use at a later date (which would make a great gift, hint hint).

Explore Historic City Market

A staple of Kansas City since 1857, City Market is filled with 18 restaurants featuring cuisines from around the world. There’s everything from Filipino to Vietnamese to Ethiopian cuisines (and more), and you can create your own mini food tour by trying a dish from a few different spots. City Market is also home to the largest Farmer’s Market in the region. It’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Father’s Day, so you can check out the selection of produce and art vendors and take a few things home.

Take Sips at a Winery

If you need a little break from eating, you can make your way to Amigoni Urban Winery. They offer daily wine tastings as well as a selection of local beer. And if you get hungry while you’re there, you can snack on local cheeses, breads and spreads.

Stock Up on Hot Sauce

After a lovely afternoon exploring the city, you can stop by the Spicin Foods gift shop. They offer a taste of all their products in the shop, so you can try each sauce before you buy it (and make sure it’s not too hot). You can also find test batches at the gift shop that are only available there while supplies last.

Eat Some BBQ

For dinner, you really can’t go wrong stopping for some brisket, pulled pork or burnt ends at one of Kansas City’s numerous barbecue spots. One local favorite is Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, which is located inside a gas station. While the restaurant itself is closed on Sundays, its barbecue is also served at Country Road Ice House located in the Power & Light District, which is open on Father’s Day. I stopped into Country Road Ice House with my dad recently, and even though my dad typically isn’t a fan of barbecue, he loved it. Everything we ate was delicious, and I highly recommend the pulled pork with the spicy coleslaw. Other favorite spots include Slaps BBQ, Chef J, Gates Bar-B-Q and Q39 (which is also hosting an amazing grilling experience for dad on Father’s Day).

End The Day With a Sweet Treat

Cap off a food-filled day with a tasty ice cream treat. Betty Rae’s Ice Cream has three locations around the city and offers 26 flavors ranging from standard favorites including chocolate and cookie dough to more unique options, such as lavender honey and matcha. And don’t miss out on their homemade waffle cones — you’ll be able to smell them as soon as you walk through the door. They’re softer than traditional cones and really add to the experience. Betty Rae’s also offers ice cream sandwiches, sundaes and boozy shakes.