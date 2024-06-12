Things to do in Green Bay this weekend: igNight Market, Father's Day airport concert, free sailboat rides

GREEN BAY - If you're still looking for something to do with your family for Father's Day, we have you covered.

There are some special events planned for Father's Day weekend in Green Bay as other annual summer events kick off for the season.

Here's a roundup of things happening around the greater Green Bay area Friday through Sunday.

Seroogy's and race cars

Get your chocolate fix at Seroogy's during a free event with local racers. Take the family out for Father's Day weekend and check out cars, go karts, and snowmobiles. There will be goodie bags for kids, balloon animals, and food trucks from Inferno Gourmet Toasted Subs.

The event is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Seroogy's Chocolates, 144 N. Wisconsin St., De Pere. More information is on Facebook.

Attendees gather during the igNight Market held outside Neville Public Museum on July 15, 2023, in Green Bay.

First igNight Market of the summer

The first igNight Market of the season kicks off Saturday. The night market will have live music, life-size games, food, and art vendors. Over 30 vendors will be selling art and handcrafted goods, there will be a live mural painting, a fire and LED show, and a silent disco. Alto Moon will be headlining the music.

The night market is 5-10 p.m. Saturday on South Broadway between Walnut and Howard streets. A schedule and more information is at downtowngreenbay.com.

Free sailboat rides on the Bay

Green Bay Sail and Paddle is offering free sailboat rides Saturday on the bay. You don't need to be a seasoned sailor to take a ride. Members of the sailing club will also be offering tours of different sailboats. Lunch will be provided for everyone.

RSVP for a ride at gbsail.org. The event lasts 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Green Bay Sail and Paddle, 101 Bay Beach Road.

The Green Bay Rockers' Nainoa Cardinez slides into third base at Capital Credit Union Park on July 13, 2023, in Ashwaubenon.

Rockers play Royal Oak Leprechauns

The Green Bay Rockers play the Royal Oak Leprechauns on Saturday on '70s Night. The game starts at 3:05 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park, 2231 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon. After the game, watch "Grease" on the field.

Tickets start at $18 on green-bay-rockers.nwltickets.com.

Orchestra at the airport

Grab a lawn chair to hear the Civic Symphony of Green Bay perform a free concert at the Jet Air Group hangar at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport for Father's Day weekend.

The concert starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and doors open at noon. Free offsite parking will be at the Oneida Bingo and Casino lot, 2020 Airport Drive, across the road. More information is on Facebook.

Riverside Ballroom food truck rally

The Green Bay Food Truck Coalition is having a food truck rally from 4-8 p.m. Sunday in the lot of the Riverside Ballroom. Eight food trucks will be part of the rally and enjoy music from the band American Honey.

More information is on Facebook.

Visitors get an up-close look at one of the NEW Zoo's resident giraffes.

Father's Day at the zoo

Dads get free admission to the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park, 4378 Reforestation Road, Suamcio for Father's Day. The zoo will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. The free tickets will be applied at the door. General admission is $12 for adults and $9 for kids and seniors.

More information is at newzoo.org.

