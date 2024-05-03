Things to do in Green Bay this weekend: Ballet Festival, Beja Shrine Circus, NWTC auto show

GREEN BAY - The city is coming to full bloom as summer gets closer. Between ballet, the circus, trains, and more, there's many groups hosting events in Green Bay this weekend.

Here are some of those happenings coming to the Green Bay area this weekend.

Finale of the Green Bay Ballet Festival

The Green Bay Ballet Festival is will close with a show-stopping finale when professional dancers from around the nation perform at The Weidner on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus. Enjoy Tchaikovsky's scores with beer tastings from Green Bay-area breweries.

Tickets cost $13 for students and start at $22 for everyone else on Ticket Star. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Beja Shrine Circus

The circus will be in Green Bay this weekend. Acrobats, aerialists, daredevils, and clowns, and animals will do jaw-dropping stunts for your whole family. There are shows Saturday and Sunday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Get tickets for the 11 a.m., 3 p.m., or 7 p.m. show on Saturday or 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. shows on Sunday through Ticket Star.

NWTC Auto Club Car Show 2024

Car enthusiasts are invited to the annual Car Show at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, 2740 W. Mason St, Green Bay. Hosted by the NWTC Auto Club, over 800 cars and motorcycles will be on display with snacks, music and raffles.

Admission is $5 for anyone 12 and older. Get $1 off admission with a non-perishable food item. The event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information is at nwtc.edu/events.

View at Heritage Hill State Historical Park in Allouez.

Heritage Hill opens for the season

It's opening weekend at Heritage Hill State Historical Park, 2640 S. Webster Ave., Allouez. There will be a ribbon-cutting for the opening of the newest building — The Migrant Cabin. Folks can bring a lunch to have a picnic in the park.

The ribbon-cutting starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. The park is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. More information is heritagehillgb.org.

Green Bay's Best Bloody

Held by the Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation, Green Bay-area bartenders create their signature Bloody Marys at the Resch Expo. You get to judge the drinks at Green Bay's Best Bloody 2024. Enjoys Bloody Marys, appetizers, and chasers from Hammer Inn, Old School, Richard Craniums, Rum Runners, St. Brendan's, State Street Pub, The Creamery, and more.

The event is 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $65. Tickets and details can be found on Eventbrite.

Tom Staszak, of the NEW “O” Gaugers train club, offers advice to Kimberlynn Gumm, Appleton, as she races model trains during the Titletown Train Show.

Titletown Train Show

Titletown's annual Train Show is back with over 35,000 square feet of trains. Join the railroading extravaganza Saturday and Sunday at the KI Convention Center, 333 Main St.

Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $2 for kids 6 through 12. The show is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. More information is at ttsgbllc.com.

