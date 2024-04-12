Things to do in Dallas County for April 12-14, including garage sales and a fish fry

Adel City Wide Garage Sale

Friday, April 12 - Saturday, April 13 around Adel.

The 2024 City Wide Garage Sale is set for April 12-13 around Adel. View the garage sale flyer on the City of Adel, Iowa Facebook page or pick up a copy at the Adel Public Library or Adel City Hall.

Iowa Barns with Darcy Maulsby

1:30 p.m. Friday, April 12 at Woodward Public Library.

The Woodward Public Library will be hosting Darcy Maulsby with her program ‘Stories from the Barn: The Evolution of an Iowa Icon’ on April 12. Iowa’s classic barns reflect rural life, time-honored craftsmanship and tradition. Yet these essential American edifices are threatened as never before and are steadily vanishing from the landscape, due to the ravages of time, weather and neglect. Perhaps no one in Iowa today has visited more barns than Darcy Dougherty Maulsby, a long-time ag journalist and Iowa’s Storyteller. Darcy loves her family’s 100+year-old, wooden-peg barn, which still plays a key role on her family’s Century Farm. In addition, Darcy has written about and photographed Iowa’s barns for nearly 30 years. Join her on a tour of classic barns across Iowa that have stood the test of time, from barns that still house livestock and hay to soulful structures that have been repurposed as country lofts, living spaces and vacation getaways.

Spring Ham Ball Supper

5-6:30 p.m. Friday, April 12 at Woodward Christian Church, 411 S Main St., Woodward.

The Woodward Christian Church will host a spring ham ball supper on Friday, April 12. The menu includes ham balls, cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, dinner roll, pie/dessert and a drink for dine-in or carry out. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children. Proceeds will go to support the church and community mission projects.

Scan and Collect Day

1 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Carnegie Library Museum, Perry.

Want to know more about the new Perry Iowa Historical Society? This Saturday is your chance to help save Perry's history. This is also a chance to drop off photos to be scanned or items to donate to the society's growing collection.

St. Patrick School's 3rd Annual Auction & Gala

5 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at St. Pat's Gym.

St. Patrick School will host its 3rd Annual Auction and Gala on Saturday, April 13. The event includes a meal, silent and live auction and entertainment by Rukkus. Tickets are $40 at the door or by calling St. Patrick's School at 515-465-4186.

Soup Supper & Bingo

5-7 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Crossroads Church, 2810 1st Ave., Perry.

Crossroads Church will host a free soup supper from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Bingo will start at 6:30 p.m., with free prizes awarded to the winner of each round. For more information, call the church office at 515-465-5478.

Spring Fish Fry

5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Washington Township School, corner of P58 and F31 8 miles south of Perry.

The Minburn American Legion will host a Spring Fish Fry on Saturday, April 13 at the Washington Township School. The menu includes fried fish, French fries, coleslaw, dessert bars, tea and lemonade. A free-will donation will be taken with proceeds going to help our veteran community.

Weird Artifacts

1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14 at Forest Park Museum, Perry.

Join the Museum Curator for a look at some odd artifacts in the Forest Park collection. This is a great chance to view and discuss some of the strangest items in the museum. Registration is not required.

All About Dahlias

6-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 19 or Friday, April 26 at Dallas County Extension Office, 28061 Fairground Road, Adel.

Dallas County Master Gardeners are excited to announce an upcoming presentation titled "All About Dahlias” presented by Danielle Roberts, Dallas County Master Gardener. The program is offered on two dates for participants to choose from, April 19 or April 26. Come learn all about dahlias. Learn when to plant, how to plant, how to care for them, what insects to look for to keep your dahlias healthy. Learn to propagate dahlias so you can have more for your garden. The cost of this class is $10, and participants will take home their own dahlia to plant. Limited seats are available for this workshop, and early registration is encouraged. To reserve your spot, visit go.iastate.edu/NAAJ3T or go.iastate.edu/ZV5ZPU or contact Megan Will at mwill@iastate.edu

Friends of the Perry Public Library Crafting with Friends FUNdraiser

8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at McCreary Community Building, Perry.

The Friends of the Perry Public Library will be holding their Crafting with Friends Event from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at the McCreary Community Building. This semi-annual Friend’s fundraiser is a fun gathering that offers crafters a 6-foot workspace, meals, snacks, door prizes, and vendors. To register and reserve your spot, visit tinyurl.com/craftingwfriends, mail a registration form to 1101 Willis Ave, Perry, IA 50220, or visit the library. Registration deadline and payment are due by April 13.

Spring Hike

10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 20 at Kuehn Conservation Area.

Come enjoy springtime with a hike around Kuehn to see what nature is up to with the shift in seasons. We’ll trek down the forest trails to the lower prairie. Dress for the weather! Registration is required through the DCCB's Eventbrite page.

Earth Day at Brenton Arboretum

12-3 p.m. Sunday, April 21 at Brenton Arboretum.

The Brenton Arboretum will host a variety of family-friendly Earth Day activities on Sunday, April 21. Activities include a kids planting station, selfie station, found object bug craft and more. A special presentation on How to Plant a Tree will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Director of Horticulture, Andy Schmitz. All booths are open house style from 12-3 p.m. Come and enjoy the arboretum grounds and make an afternoon of exploring and visiting the vendors.

Perry Fine Arts presents Carol Montag

2 p.m. Sunday, April 21 at Perry Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St, Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts Series will present Carol Montag on Sunday, April 21 in the Perry High School's Performing Arts Center. Carol Montag is returning to Perry to share her unique talent as a singer -songwriter. Carol performs original songs, traditional and contemporary folk. on acoustic guitar and piano. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free (donations are accepted) and open to all. The Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible.

Earth Day Trash Clean-up

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monday, April 22 at North Raccoon River Wildlife Area - Snyder Tract, Lexington Lane, Minburn.

Join others for an Earth Day classic: a public lands trash clean-up! Come to learn more about the interesting Snyder Tract property and help make a difference for the land, water and wildlife in Dallas County by removing trash and junk of all sizes. Work gloves, pants and closed-toed shoes are recommended. Registration is not required.

Rain Barrel Workshop

6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, April 22 at Dallas County Extension Office, 28061 Fairground Road, Adel.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Dallas County will be offering a Rain Barrel Workshop on Monday, April 22. Come learn about water quality in Iowa and build your own rain barrel to do your part to reduce flooding and stormwater pollution on your property! All materials will be provided. Pre-registration is required. Please only register if you will be available to attend, as space is limited and materials will be purchased for you. The cost of the event is $60. This program is led by Dallas County Master Gardeners. To register visit go.iastate.edu/ALXVDE

Veterans Benefit and Job Fair

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Perry Elks Lodge, 2823 Willis Ave., Perry.

Area veterans are invited to explore their available benefits and research career opportunities with local businesses on Thursday, April 25. Find a list of vendors on the Dallas County Veterans Iowa Veterans Affairs Facebook page.

Dallas County Veterans Memorial Wall Nominations

Tuesday, April 30.

In response to public demand, an additional wing to the beautiful Dallas County Veterans Memorial Wall is being proposed. If you have a family member or other special veteran who is serving or has served in the US Military and has ever resided in Dallas County, you can honor their service with a personalized brick in the wall. The cost is $100 for each brick. and applications are available either online at www.minburn.org (under the Announcements tab), or at the Perry, Adel, or Minburn public libraries. You only have until April 30 to submit an application before the final brick order is placed. For additional information, contact Don Richardson at 515-321-9320 or Paul Snyder at 515-422-2820.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com or news@theperrychief.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Things to do in Dallas County this weekend: Garage sales, fish fry