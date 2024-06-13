Things to do with Dad in Abilene on Father's Day weekend

No last minute planning is necessary. There is something out there for everyone to do with Dad this Father's Day weekend in Abilene.

Check out the list of events just for dads or events happening this weekend that your dad might enjoy.

Events for Dads

Fantastic Father's Day Bingo at Rose Park Senior Center, 2625 South Seventh St., is an event just for guys 55 and older. It is free to attend and play. It starts 9 a.m. on Friday.

Root Beer Floats with Dad is an event for seniors hosted by the city of Abilene Parks and Recreation Department. The free event will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday at the Cobb Recreation Center, 2302 State St.

Hammer Painting at McCoy's Building Supply, 550 North Clack St., is a free, family-friendly event where families get to paint a hammer for Dad. Come out 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Dog Dad Day on the Patio at Peacock Patio Bar, 536 Hickory St., from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Candle Making with Dad at Abilene Candle Co., 4415 Loop 322, on Saturday. There are two sessions available to attend from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1-2 p.m. Book online or call 325-260-7372 to reserve a spot.

Dads, Daughters, Donuts and Floral Design with Evergreen Floral at The Windsor, 401 Pine St., from 12-3 p.m. Saturday. Dads and daughters can choose their own flowers to have an arrangement made to take home.

Father's Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Peacock Patio Bar, 536 Hickory St.

Father's Day Celebration with Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel, 1023 South Access Road, in Tye from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Bring the whole family and enjoy Central Texas BBQ and live music. Reservations are encouraged. Call 325-386-9934.

Things to do with Dad

Dachshund Races and Rescued Dog Reunion at the Nelson Park Festival Gardens, 2070 Zoo Lane, across from the Abilene Zoo. The events hosted by Rescue the Animals will start at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Steak Night at The Mill, 239 Locust St., 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Reservations are required and can be made online.

Outdoor vendor event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Here We Go Again, 2510 South Seventh St. Life of Pie will be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Abilene Flying Bison baseball games at McMurry University's Walt Driggers Field, 1801 Amarillo St., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Get tickets online.

Isom Tractor Farm-A-Thon at Isom Tractor, 714 Scott St., in Tye. Bring the family from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and enjoy food, an inflatable air castle and slide, the tractor skills tournament and door prizes.

Big Country Trade Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Abilene Convention Center, 1100 North Sixth St.

SunnHaus Brewing's 3rd Anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at their location on 344 Clark Road. Take out dad to enjoy live music and unique eats, including Czech-style kolaches made by the Texas Doughboys and grilled cheese sandwiches with the Toasted Traveler.

Dueling Pianos at Railhead Tavern, 140 Market St., in Baird on Saturday starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are being sold for this event. Text or call 325-310-2772 to reserve a spot.

The Caleb Sutton Band at Whiskey Rodeo, 1850 South Clack St., from 9-11 p.m. Friday.

Brittany Bishop Band Live at Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel, 1023 South Access Road, in Tye from 7-10 p.m. Saturday.

Secondhand Prophets at Heff's Burgers, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, on Friday starting at 8 p.m.

Metonic at Fatboy's, 525 Arnold Blvd., on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

