Things to do in Asheville and Western North Carolina this weekend.

Wee Trade Asheville

Wee Trade Children’s Consignment Sale is Feb. 23 – 25 at the WNC Agricultural Center. For details, visit weetradecarolinas.com.

Night at the Nature Center is 6 – 8 p.m. Feb. 23, March 1 and March 2 at the WNC Nature Center. This kids’ program includes crafts, games, and an opportunity to meet a live animal. Participants then explore the park to find out what happens after the sun goes down. Tickets are $20 – 30 each. For tickets, visit wildwnc.org/events.

St. Gerard House hosts Family Group Night – Virtual Event – from 6 – 7 p.m. Feb. 27. Family Group Night (FGN) is a free support meeting for whole families experiencing special needs. This group is not diagnosis specific and is open to families living in Henderson and surrounding counties. This month, learn about family benefits. Register at stgerardhouse.org/familygroupnight or learn more at facebook.com/stgerardhouse.

Make Leap Day Origami Leapfrogs at 4 p.m. Feb. 28 at the North Asheville Library. Recommended for school-aged kids and teens. For details, email sadie.rehm@buncombecounty.org.

Leap Year Scavenger Hunt and Leap-Scotch Extravaganza is at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Fairview Library. Ages 5 and older. Call 828-250-6484 or email fairview.library@buncombecounty.org.

Spring Homeschool Classes begin in late February at Forest Floor Asheville. Classes include Mountain Mondays, Crafty Critters, Wild Crafting, Blacksmithing, Bramblehurst School of Bushcraft & Wizardry, and much more. For classes and details, visit forestfloorasheville.com.

Looking ahead:

A School’s Out Workshop is March 1 at Asheville Community Theatre. For details and registration, visit ashevilletheatre.org.

Register now for School's Out Day Camp with XP League Asheville. The program is $70 per day, 8 – 4 p.m., bring your own lunch – March 5, April 1 – 5, May 27. Register online at asheville.xpl.gg/home.

Road trip:

Dogs! A Science Tail is open at Discovery Place Science in Charlotte through May 5. Experience first-hand how dogs see, hear and smell the world. For details, visit discoveryplace.org/things-to-do/exhibitions/dogs-a-science-tail.

Narwhal: Revealing an Arctic Legend, a Smithsonian traveling exhibition, is open at the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville, South Carolia through June 16. The 2,000 square-foot exhibition features an 18-foot fiberglass model of an adult male narwhal suspended from the ceiling. The model is surrounded by banners, graphic panels, object cases, and physical and digital interactives that engage audiences of all ages in the narwhal story. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

