Walmart's Black Friday TV deals are almost too good to be true! Almost — save on Samsung, Vizio and more!
If you're in the market for a new TV (or two), then your ship has come in — the U.S.S. Black Friday! Walmart has just slashed prices on high-quality, high-def 4K LED TVs from tech giants like Samsung, Sceptre and VIZIO, with prices as low as (get this!) $98. Ranging in size from 19 inches to 65 inches, these TVs may not fit in your stocking, but they'll sure look great over the mantel.
Of course, you can save even more if you're a Walmart+ member. Oh, you're not? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will tack on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
You may not feel ready for Black Friday yet, but it's ready for you, so we suggest you get crackin'. Herewith, the deals....
Samsung's 65" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
It's all about the details with Samsung's 65" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV with HDR. This model boasts ultra-vibrant colors and elevates your viewing experience to gorgeous 4K quality. And the ultra-slim profile means it won't obstruct the design of your space (and that it will be a breeze to mount on your wall if you so choose).
Use your voice to schedule recordings, search channels, auto-adjust game settings and connect with compatible devices within your home. This reviewer said it succinctly: "Super slim design. Great price. Quality TV." Get one for $100 off at Walmart now.
TCL 65" 4K Roku Smart TV
On sale for $498, the TCL 65" 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV is all the TV you'll ever need. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. In addition, your favorite HD shows, movies, and sporting events are elevated to near–Ultra HD resolution.
The personalized home screen allows seamless access to streaming, cable, Blu-ray, and gaming consoles without flipping through inputs or menus. But the best part? The super-simple remote has about half the number of buttons of a traditional TV remote. Get this one in your cart before it's gone.
Samsung 43" Frame TV bundle
On sale for $860 (was $1,096), this Samsung 43" Frame TV bundle will be a game-changer in your space. Along with all the technical specs that you'd expect from the beloved brand, this model seamlessly blends in among your decor when not in use. It's designed with a magnetic frame edge that can be customized to suit your space and an Art Mode that transforms the screen into a piece of art. The built-in brightness sensor adjusts the display settings based on the light in your space so the image doesn't appear out of place (aka no glaring glow). You can even add your own photos to the screen and elevate the image with a coordinating digital mat. This model comes with the basic black frame and an additional teak bezel that magnetizes on for a new look in a snap.
Collect one now for $236 off.
LG 50" Class 4K UHD Smart TV
LG's 50" 4K UHD Smart TV checks off your wish list of features without the accompanying price tag: real 4K, 2160p clarity, Ultra Surround sound and a powerful processor that enhances color, contrast, and clarity. Other features include Filmmaker Mode, a setting that translates a director’s cinematic vision to your TV, and Sports Alert, which gives updates on your favorite teams, start times, and scores, even if you're watching a movie. Best of all for many owners, it offers access to Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, and LG Channels.
This customer raved, "Best. Deal. Ever. Blown away! Seriously, this was the best purchase I've made in years! This TV has everything you need on it already. It's incredible." Grab one for yourself now for just $398.
Sceptre 40" Class FHD LED TV
We'll get right to the point: This Black Friday you can score a 40-inch Sceptre LED TV for just $148. Packed with premium features (like MEMC120 technology for smooth frame-to-frame viewing of fast-moving sporting events or action flicks) and traditional TV ports (like HDMI, VGA and more) to suit users' diverse preferences.
The LED display offers rich color with a sharper contrast between light and dark to make it ultra-enticing to the eye. And at 40 inches, the size makes it a sensible choice for any room in your home. One five-star reviewer said: "My boyfriend bought this for his bedroom last week! It is extremely light which is awesome and it mounted on the wall perfectly and easily. The picture is flawless and really nice!" Another agreed: "I love it because it met all my simple needs. There are buttons on the side of the TV in case I lose the remote...There are also HDMI outlets in case I want to connect my DVD player or my laptop or my Roku Stick."
Hisense 58" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
The Hisense 58" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV packs incredible detail into its 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision HDR-enhanced display. Plus, with Roku TV it's easy to watch what you love with quick access to thousands of streaming channels.
Other features include live streaming news, TV, sports and more from free and paid channels; Game Mode, where your commands from the controller are virtually instantaneous on the screen; and Motion Xcelerator, which minimizes blur and enhances image clarity (perfect for game day). Score one for yourself for just $338.
Onn 42" Class FHD LED Roku Smart TV
Looking for a supplementary television for your space (say, as an addition to your kids' playroom)? This 42" Class FHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR from Onn, Walmart's in-house electronics brand, is a great option that won't break the bank. Users rave about this set, saying that it keeps access to your apps in one easy-to-find spot for fuss-free viewing. Can't find the remote? Just use the Roku app on your phone and use it to control the TV instead.
"Great TV for a great value! Compatible with all the streaming apps I use including my Spectrum app, which is like having a second cable box without paying for it. Highly recommend!!" says one five-star reviewer.
Sceptre 19" Class 720P HD LED TV
If you're on a tight budget or hunting for a TV that's the right size for your studio apartment or the corner of your workout room, this $98 model (normally $110) might be just the thing. One five star reviewer said, "I needed a TV that had features that would allow me to connect it to a streaming device. It has both a USB port and a connection for an HDMI cable." Another happy customer reported: "Inexpensive and perfect! I wanted a small TV that could double as a monitor, and this did not disappoint! I have my laptop as well as a Roku hooked up, and I am in heaven." Get yours for under $100 while supplies last.
