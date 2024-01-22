These Stanley tumbler accessories from Amazon to keep your big cup in top-top shape

TikTok’s favorite water cup — the Stanley Adventure Quencher — may be one of the most viral products on the platform. When I first saw it blowing up online, I thought, “How great could a stainless steel cup really be?” Then I got one, and now I'm hooked — I use my Stanley every day. But in all honesty, I don't clean it every day. Gross, I know, but I can't be the only one! This cup can't go in the dishwasher, so it's easy to get a little lazy about maintenance. We found the fix — a few items to help you keep your favorite cup pristine — and you'll see them below.

But first, a primer for the uninitiated: The reason people love this oversize cup so much is that it has a straw, which some say encourages them to drink more water. It also has a handle — super helpful considering the mammoth proportions — and it’s smaller on the bottom, so even though it holds a ton, it also fits into most car cupholders. Oh, and most important: Thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation, it keeps drinks hot or cold for hours.

Once you're in the Stanley club, you don't go back. So these six accessories — from straw protectors to cleaning tablets — will mean a lot. Here's all you need to keep your cup sparkling and keep mold at bay.

Mr.Siga Mr.Siga Water Bottle Brush Cleaning Set with Storage Holder Reach every nook and cranny of your Stanley tumbler with this brush set. It includes a long, strong brush for reaching the very bottom of the vessel, a skinny straw-cleaning brush and a short brush for targeting details and cleaning the lid. Nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers give these brush a five-star rating, so you know they work. "I am in love with this cleaning set," wrote one happy shopper. "It is so easy to use. It's durable so if I need to scrub a little, I can. I also love that it has a little area in the bottom where the water collects after running down the cleaners that you can drain out! I'd buy this again!" $15 at Amazon

BOTTLE BRIGHT Bottle Bright Cleaning Tablets, 12 Tablets These tablets do the work for you. Just fill your cup with warm water, drop one in and wait 15 to 30 minutes. Then, rinse your cup well and go about your day. For tough stains, the brand says, use hot water and let the tablet sit in the vessel overnight. If you think you've heard of this product before, you may have: It was actually on Shark Tank. Nearly 30,000 Amazon shoppers rave about it for keeping Stanleys and other water bottles clean. "Can I give Bottle Bright 10 stars? This is a MIRACLE product," said an impressed customer. "One 10-minute go-round with this product in warm water cleaned the dark brown layer of crud off the bottom of my mug, revealing perfect, shiny, good-as-new stainless steel underneath! I had tried everything to get that off, but the shape of the bottle made it nearly impossible to scrub. With this product, it rinsed right off like it was nothing." The reviewer added: "Also, as the product was sitting and doing its thing in the water, there was no odor or smell whatsoever, and as I'm drinking coffee from it now, there is absolutely no residual taste." $8 at Amazon$9 at Cabela's

Beonsky Replacement Straws Compatible with Stanley Tumbler, 6-Pack If you're going to do one bit of Stanley maintenance daily, it should be cleaning your straw. Don't have time? Replace it with a new one while the other goes through the dishwasher. This set includes six replacement straws and a cleaning brush for getting rid of any and all gunk inside. One satisfied Amazon customer wrote: "I like that they are completely clear so that it's obvious when there’s something in the straw (no hidden mold!) .... No issues with durability either. Worth the money to have a couple of extra straws so I have a straw ready while one is drying completely after cleaning." FYI, if you want to jazz up your cup, Amazon also sells colorful and sparkly replacement straws for your Stanley. $6 at Amazon

BILTRTE BILTRTE Water Bottle Carrier Bag Do you fear accidentally leaving your Stanley behind? With this carrier, you can effortlessly keep it on your person. The crossbody strap makes it easy to wear and tote. It even comes with a straw cover, for protection from random ickiness. Choose from pink, cream, black or gray. "Love this cup holder, especially when going on longer walks with my dogs," wrote one happy Amazon reviewer. "Especially love the carabiner that comes with it to attach to my book bag while traveling. Fits perfectly on my 40-ounce Stanley cup, and people are constantly asking me where I got this... Highly recommend, especially for the value." $16 at Amazon

WK IEASON Protective Silicone Sleeve Boot Protect the bottom of your Stanley tumbler from getting scratched and dirty with this little silicone bootie. It slips right over the bottom of your tumbler! It's available in 15 colors and patterns, so you can easily distinguish your cup from your bestie's or kids'. Amazon reviewers say it can also mute the sound of your big steel cup touching down. "For something so simple, it’s a nice touch to my water bottle," wrote one shopper. "I like the stability and grip it brings. Easy to clean and firmly stays where it’s supposed to go. Also keeps it quiet when using in the office during zoom calls and meetings. 100% recommend!" $9 at Amazon

TERPINK Colorful Straw Covers, 4-Pack Keep germs at bay in the cutest way! These pretty pastel silicone straw tips help block out dust and dirt, and prevent quick spills. The pack includes four covers, so you can switch them out. Clean them in the dishwasher or by hand. "As a nurse, I’m often paranoid about having an open straw. These covers work great," raved one Amazon customer. "They fit perfectly on my Stanley cup straw. The are cute and simple to use. I found them easy to wash as well." $5 at Amazon