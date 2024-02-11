These pretty wool socks will keep your tootsies nice and cozy — and they're over 60% off

With the forecast still calling for low temps, how about some spiffy socks to help lift your spirits? Somehow, donning fun patterns on our tootsies brings a smile to our face and helps us put our best foot forward. And here's something to keep you in good cheer — we found a warm and wonderful option that's majorly on sale. These super-popular FYC Wool Socks are just $11 for a 5-pack. That's just over $2 a pair! But hurry — these are cute and the savings are big, so we predict sellouts.

Why is this a good deal?

At $11—and 63% off—this is the lowest price we've seen for this set. So for that amount you can stock up with a couple packs or more. But if you want to mix up your patterns, there are other FYC's on sale too, like this 5-pack for $12 and this one for $16.

Why do I need this?

FYC's mega-popular wool-blend socks are soft and warm, yet breathable and moisture-wicking, meaning they'll keep your feet toasty without making them overheat. Plus, the durable heels and toes aren't likely to sprout holes anytime soon, and the crew length makes them perfect for wearing with boots.

Oh, and can we talk about those incredible colors? They're not too bright, not too muted: just lovely shades of tan, coral, gold and rust in Fair Isle patterns. Fair Isle is a traditional winter print most often seen on sweaters and inspired by 19th-century U.K. fishermen — classic, but with plenty of personality.

Sole searching? We've got your dream socks right here — for a steal. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I bought these for a trip to Alaska," shared one happy shopper. "These are literally the warmest socks I own. [They] fit perfect to size, haven’t shrunk and [are] super warm. [They] do not make your feet sweat. Don’t delay. Buy them — your feet will be happy you did!"

"Bought these for myself after getting a pair for a friend as a Secret Santa gift," wrote another satisfied wearer. "She said they were warm, and she wasn’t kidding! ... Great sleeping socks. Super thick. Love 'em."

"Great socks, love the colors," raved a final fan. "[They] fit nice, comfortable and warm. Not too thick. One small issue is the inside. Threads on the inside, a little surprising, but doesn’t seem to matter once they are on my feet."

If you thought FYC offered lots of options, here's another wildly popular brand that comes in 26 colors and prints!

"So snuggly and comfortable," gushed a content customer. "I LOVE these socks. Warm, comfortable and pretty too. [They] wash up really nice, no shrinkage that I could see (or feel). Would definitely buy again."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

