These pretty wool socks will keep you cozy all winter long — and they're nearly 65% off

With the new year laid out ahead of us here in early January, how about some spiffy new socks to help you put your best foot forward? Somehow, donning fun patterns on our tootsies just puts us in good spirits. Well, guess what? We've found a warm and wonderful option that's majorly on sale: These super-popular FYC Wool Socks. And the playful patterns are the icing on the cake. Just hurry; these are so cute and the savings so big, we predict sellouts.

Why is this a good deal?

This isn't the cheapest we've seen this top-selling set, but the fact that all styles are on sale (with some patterns nearly 70% off with Prime membership) just as we enter the coldest months means it's a great time to buy.

Why do I need this?

These popular wool-blend socks are soft and warm, yet breathable and moisture-wicking, meaning they'll keep your feet nice and toasty without making them overheat. Plus, the durable heels and toes aren't likely to get holes in them anytime soon, and their crew length makes them perfect for wearing with boots.

Oh, and can we talk about those incredible colors? Not too bright, not too muted: just lovely shades of plum, raspberry, mustard, forest green — in Fair Isle patterns. Fair Isle is a traditional winter print most often seen on sweaters and inspired by 19th-century UK fishermen — classic, but with plenty of personality.

Sole searching? We've got your dream socks right here — for a steal. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I bought these for a trip to Alaska," shared one happy shopper. "These are literally the warmest socks I own. [They] fit perfect to size, haven’t shrunk and [are] super warm. [They] do not make your feet sweat. Don’t delay. Buy them — your feet will be happy you did!"

"Bought these for myself after getting a pair for a friend as a Secret Santa gift," wrote another satisfied wearer. "She said they were warm, and she wasn’t kidding! ... Great sleeping socks. Super thick. Love 'em."

"Great socks, love the colors," raved a final fan. "[They] fit nice, comfortable and warm. Not too thick. One small issue is the inside. Threads on the inside, a little surprising, but doesn’t seem to matter once they are on my feet."

And if you thought FYC offered lots of options, here's another wildly popular brand that comes in 26 colors and prints!

Amazon Yzkke Wool Socks, 5 Pairs $10 $20 Save $10 Yzkke socks are made of a wool-cotton blend that'll give you happy feet whether you're walking, hiking or simply lounging. Take a look at that construction: These socks have layers of comfort and impeccable stitching. "So snuggly and comfortable," gushed a content customer. "I LOVE these socks. Warm, comfortable and pretty too. [They] wash up really nice, no shrinkage that I could see (or feel). Would definitely buy again." $10 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

