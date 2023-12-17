These podiatrist-approved sneakers are on sale for just $26 at Amazon — save almost 60%

Have you been looking for an inexpensive, comfy pair of sneakers that you can just slip on and off without it turning into a wrestling match? Well, attention, shoppers! Amazon has slashed prices on exactly the exact sneakers you want — the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes! The kicks start at just $26 (down from $60), and their 25,000-plus five-star fans swear they'll make your feet very happy.

Doussprt Doussprt Slip-On Walking Shoes $26 $60 Save $34 Featuring a solid rubber sole with an air cushion to put some extra pep in your step, these sneakers have a perforated arch that allows for ventilation and breathability while lending you plenty of support for long days on your feet. $26 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

If you've been shopping around for good walking shoes, we don't have to tell you that the prices can be shockingly high — as much as $150 to $200. Even at their regular price, the Doussprt Women's Slip-On Walking Shoes are affordable. But give them a nearly-60% discount and you've got a bargain.

Why do I need this?

Bona fide foot doctors give these sneakers the thumbs-up. “Stability, or support, is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear if they are to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time,” Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, Calif., tells Yahoo Life. And these sneakers have support in spades.

With a knit upper, these walking shoes are slip-ons, which means no fumbling with shoelaces or Velcro straps. To keep the bottoms of your feet comfortable, they have wide tox boxes, solid rubber soles and air cushions.

These popular slip-on sneakers are almost 60% off.

What reviewers say:

Fans rave about their comfort and stability. One impressed shopper said that after they slipped the sneakers on they felt like they were "walking on air!" Another happy customer wrote: "Wow, wow, wow, these shoes are amazing. They are slip-resistant. I tried to get them to slide on the floor at work and they would not budge. My feet were so happy today."

"Happy feet!" one shopper exclaimed. "Love, love, love these shoes. I purchased these shoes for work. I walk on cement 8 hours a day. These shoes are comfy and supportive. They give me a little height. ... No rubbing, no blisters, no laces, just a perfect fit. Order these; you will not be disappointed!"

"I saw these on a waitstaff person when eating out," shared a rave reviewer. "I asked her about them and she said how much she loved them and wrote down the information to order on Amazon. I was excited when my order arrived. Sure enough, these are like putting on slippers. The size is a normal fit for me so I'm not sure about other reviews that said they run small. I will not be working out in them since they are not snug enough to be on a treadmill or to run in, but I could walk in these all day!"

Need something to go with your kicks? This bestselling pullover is now on sale and the perfect top for this time of year, and it's on sale.

Anrabess Anrabess Batwing Sleeve Crewneck Pullover $39 $64 Save $25 with coupon Effortless and oversized, this cozy sweater is both soft and chic. And it's a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon! It's a ribbed knit made with polyester and nylon, which makes it extra soft with a lot of give. And it goes perfectly with those slip-on sneaks! Available in 32 colors. Save $25 with coupon $39 at Amazon

"This sweater was better than I expected!" wrote a five-star fan. "It is so soft and roomy! Very flattering and hides the midsection most don’t want to draw attention to. Definitely plan on ordering more in different colors."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Nicebay Hair-Dryer Brush $62 $200 Save $138 See at Amazon

Dermora Golden Glow Under-Eye Patches, 20 Pairs $10 $14 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Dr Teal's Sleep Spray, 3-Pack $18 $21 Save $3 See at Amazon

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $14 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

Crave Naturals Glide-Thru Detangling Brush $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Body Restore Shower Steamers, 15-Pack $30 with coupon See at Amazon

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack $15 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Style

Fyc Wool Socks, 5-Pack $13 $30 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $19 $48 Save $29 See at Amazon

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra $17 $39 Save $22 See at Amazon

HomeTop Classic Microsuede Memory Foam Slippers $19 $33 Save $14 See at Amazon