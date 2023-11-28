These podiatrist-approved sneakers are just $27 post-Cyber Monday — save over 50%

Attention, shoppers: Amazon has slashed prices on a pair of comfy sneakers as part of their extended Cyber Monday sale! The kicks in question are the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, they start at just $27 (down from $60), and their 25,000-plus five-star fans swear they'll make your feet very happy.

Doussprt Doussprt Slip-On Walking Shoes $27 $60 Save $33 Featuring a solid rubber sole with an air cushion to put some extra pep in your step, these sneakers have a perforated arch that allows for ventilation and breathability while lending you plenty of support for long days on your feet. $27 at Amazon

Why is it a good Cyber Monday deal?

If you've been shopping around for good walking shoes, we don't have to tell you that the prices can be shockingly high — as much as $150 to $200. Even at their regular price, the Doussprt Women's Slip-On Walking Shoes are affordable. But give them an over-50% discount and you've got a bargain.

Why do I need this?

Bona fide foot doctors give these sneakers the thumbs-up. “Stability, or support, is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear if they are to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time,” Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, Calif., tells Yahoo Life. And these sneakers have support in spades.

With a knit upper, these walking shoes are slip-ons, which means no fumbling with shoelaces or Velcro straps. To keep the bottoms of your feet comfortable, they have wide tox boxes, solid rubber soles and air cushions.

These popular slip-on sneakers are over 50% off. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Fans rave about their comfort and stability. One impressed shopper said that after they slipped the sneakers on they felt like they were "walking on air!" Another happy customer wrote: "Wow, wow, wow, these shoes are amazing. They are slip-resistant. I tried to get them to slide on the floor at work and they would not budge. My feet were so happy today."

"Happy feet!" one shopper exclaimed. "Love, love, love these shoes. I purchased these shoes for work. I walk on cement 8 hours a day. These shoes are comfy and supportive. They give me a little height. ... No rubbing, no blisters, no laces, just a perfect fit. Order these; you will not be disappointed!"

"I saw these on a waitstaff person when eating out," shared a rave reviewer. "I asked her about them and she said how much she loved them and wrote down the information to order on Amazon. I was excited when my order arrived. Sure enough, these are like putting on slippers. The size is a normal fit for me so I'm not sure about other reviews that said they run small. I will not be working out in them since they are not snug enough to be on a treadmill or to run in, but I could walk in these all day!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

More Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Insignia 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart TV $75 $140 Save $65 Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. And now, the TV's already low price is even lower than before. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice. $75 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $90 $129 Save $39 AirPods are easily the most popular earbuds on the market. If you've never tried them, now is the moment. Normally $129, this set is down to just 90 bucks. Find out why more than half a million (!) reviewers rave about these earbuds. Spoiler: incredible sound quality and a whopping 24 hours of battery life, plus impressive, easy-to-use features galore. $90 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence $15 $25 Save $10 Made with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate (yep, really), this CosRx serum has become a viral favorite for its incredible effect on skin dullness and dryness. With over 44,000 rave reviews from verified shoppers, this formula has a massive fan base — many of whom rave about how hydrated and bright their skin feels after use. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $18 $30 Save $12 Aside from their fab price (40% off!), we love the real-time power readout on the front of the case of these earbuds, making it so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud. Pretty smart! But that's not their only innovative feature: These buds have everything you'd expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. Nearly 8,000 five-star fans can't be wrong, right? $18 at Amazon

Target Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $130 $230 Save $100 As sleek as your full-sized appliances, this versatile cooker air fries, bakes, broils, toasts and more. It's roomy enough to fit a 4-pound chicken, six slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza, and will make your crispy-crunchy dreams a reality in no time. Don't be surprised if you start using this more than your actual oven! $130 at Target

Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds! Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery, too. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreeze. We haven't seen this viral cleaner priced much lower than it currently is in years (it was only a few bucks cheaper back in July for Prime Day) — and when you consider how much money it'll save you in professional cleaning bills (and replacement furniture), it'll pay for itself in just a few uses. $89 at Amazon

Amazon FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 At just about half a pound, this topseller is like an ultra-lightweight extension of your arm — and what it lacks in heft, it certainly makes up for in dexterity. With this handy grabber tool, you'll be able to grasp hard-to-reach items above and below with ease. The durable metal rod extends as far as 32 inches for easy reaching and folds down for space-saving storage when not in use. Its rubber claws ensure a secure hold, and its grips are also equipped with magnets for lifting metallic items small and large. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Fyc Wool Socks, 5-Pack $14 $30 Save $16 Keep your feet nice and toasty with these No. 1 bestselling wool socks, which come in the cutest colors and prints. They're soft and warm, yet breathable, and at over 50% off, they'd make perfect stocking stuffers (though you should definitely get a pack for yourself, too!). $14 at Amazon

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer $69 $90 Save $21 With its 6-quart capacity, this gorgeous air fryer can hold enough food for five to seven people, yet its small footprint won't take up too much space on your counter. Its patent-pending TurboCrisp technology helps ensure quick, even cooking with that crunch factor we all crave (though you'll be able to cook with as much as 75% less fat than deep-frying). The user-friendly touchscreen lights up while in use and features time and temperature settings (from 90-400 degrees Fahrenheit), as well as four functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate, the latter of which is a cool feature that isn't always included with air fryers. $69 at Walmart

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 This No. 1 bestseller is over 60% off — one of its lowest prices ever — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured they know what they're doing. $130 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson Airwrap $480 $600 Save $120 This multi-use hair tool rarely goes on sale, and while it's certainly not cheap, it's currently down to the lowest price we've ever seen. With attachments for curling, smoothing, shaping and more, it'll feel like you have your own little handheld salon. $480 at Amazon

Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Cyber Monday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Cyber Monday tech deals. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Cyber Monday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Cyber Monday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Cyber Monday coverage.