These 'perfect' brushes give a deep clean to the nooks and crannies of your home for only $3 a pop

There's that old saying, "I don't do windows." And yes, keeping windows streak-free is no walk in the park. But you know what just got easier? Cleaning out those window sills. And not only your window sills but your sliding door tracks. And your faucets, and your showers. The Rienar 2-in-1 Brushes give a deep clean for your home, because they get into all those dark, hard-to-reach — and sometimes embarrassingly out in the open — spaces where grit has made itself at home. And now's the time to evict the grit with these simple yet great brushes, available in a 2-pack for only $6.

The elevated, curved handle and built-in finger grips ensure you have a tight hold when this boldly goes where no sponge has gone before. The razor-thin brush effortlessly fits into crevices and corners, under the stove and over the faucet. Meanwhile the scraper loosens winter's icky grip on your window sills. And with no elbow grease on your part! The tools are also a snap to clean with warm water and dish soap.

Over 2,100 shoppers have given these brushes a glowing five-star review. "Purchased with the thought of only using for the sliding door track as advertised," admitted one shopper. "Then while cleaning the shower stall, I thought to use it on those curves around faucets, shelves, shower head, drains and was really surprised at the easy way to clean them...amazed how easily crud fell off...and the handle design makes it easy to hold for arthritic hands."

Here's a confession: "This will be a huge help if you’re like me and cleaning the tracks of your windows for the first time in years." This reviewer went on to explain why toothbrushes work better on teeth than window sills: "Toothbrushes will kinda work but they have short bristles and get clogged with dirt rather easily. This has long bristles that are better for sweeping and pushing dirt around. The handle has a flat edge that's good for scraping stubborn dirt and gunk off without cutting or gouging surfaces."

This handy tool will put you on the right track to a clean house. (Amazon)

Customers also rave about the brush's no-nonsense sturdiness, since it holds up to vigorous and repeated scrubbling. But thanks to its design, it won't leave you with a clean house and sore hands. "I have arthritis in my hands and wouldn't be able to get in and clean the cracks and crevasses of my windows without this brush, raved one. "Ordered extras for friends!"

"These are EXCELLENT to clean floor fans too!" revealed another. "These little brushes do get into the nooks and crannies. But even better is discovering they are the perfect brushes to clean our floor fans. We live in a humid climate and we have floor fans throughout the house that get clogged with dust...my husband would have to take them apart to clean them. These little brushes get into the fans to clean them without having to take them apart. We are really jazzed about that."

This reviewer explained why their home is not only cleaner but the air is less blue. "This little tool is amazing. I wish I had it long ago. It would have prevented a lot of 'colorful' language when I was attempting to clean the door tracks."

And finally, these little powerhouses have become Tik Tok famous: "I saw this product on a cleaning Tik Tok and couldn't wait to try it for my window sills and my shower-rail tracks. To say I was impressed is an under statement. Without barely any effort I was able to clean the tracks out and make them look brand new. The quality and value for this is amazing. Will definitely recommend and order again."

