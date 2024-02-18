These 'game-changer' storage bags instantly organize a closet — and they're just over $2 apiece

Closet already calling out for a Spring refresh? No sweat — we've found what you need for that clothing-and-linens switcheroo. These Fab Totes storage bags are an “organizing game-changer." More than 30,000 have been sold just in the past month, and they've garnered over 14,000 perfect ratings — so they're just the ticket to the clean-and-clear closet you envision. And right now they're on super-sale, down from $42 per six pack to just $13 for Amazon Prime shoppers ($22 for everyone else). That's nearly 70% off!

Why is it a good deal?

The discount on these Amazon faves brings them down to just over $2 a pop if you shop with Prime — a savings of almost 70%! With the Prime deal, these bins are priced as low as we've ever seen them, so if you're considering adding them to your cart, don't delay. (And if you're not a Prime shopper, they're still 48% off.)

Why do I need these?

These bin-bag hybrids are durable and structured to keep contents safe and protected. A transparent window lets you see what's inside. And they're stackable, so they help you make the most of every square foot!

Each bag has a storage capacity of 60 liters, plenty of room for a stack of off-season clothing, fluffy extra bedding, piles of random accessories and more. The bags are moisture-proof and breathable, so your belongings will stay in pristine condition, and their two-way stainless steel zippers are sturdy and dependable — they won’t snag or come off the tracks. Side handles make them super easy to lift. They fold flat when not in use, so finding space to store them is not an issue.

Buy a couple of sets of these storage bags, and you can corral the family into a game of supersized Tetris! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Perhaps best of all, these storage bags are stackable to really maximize your space. "I can't say enough how these containers have changed my life," raved one shopper.

"I was very surprised by how this fabric storage container holds its shape. I was also surprised at how much it holds," said another reviewer. "I used them to store blankets, beach towels and comforters. They also stack nicely. I really like that the sides are clear so you can see inside without opening them."

A third customer wrote: "I was so surprised at how compact they were in the box before opening them! Once I opened them there is soooo much room for storage, very well made, and I love the clear front so I can see what’s inside! Since they’re flexible, I can stuff them full and [everything] fits! Highly recommend for light and easy organization!"

"I love the amount of space!" gushed a fourth fan. "My only complaint is I wish it had a hard bottom insert that would make it more sturdy. Though, it is nice that you can fold the bag up pretty small when not in use."

And to make packing up your off-season clothing a breeze, this No. 1 bestselling folding board is a great add-on:

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $26 $45 Save $19 See at Amazon

Stalwart Heated Car Blanket $23 $33 Save $10 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum $90 $278 Save $188 See at Amazon

Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Swivel Vacuum $125 $210 Save $85 See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $140 $200 Save $60 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $16 $33 Save $17 See at Amazon

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle $25 $28 Save $3 See at Amazon

JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $39 $70 Save $31 See at Amazon

Lamu Lazy Susan Turntable for Fridge $21 $26 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Home

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 with Prime See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 See at Amazon

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12 $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon

Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner, 3-Pack $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $24 $60 Save $36 with coupon See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $139 $239 Save $100 See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Hopopro Shower Head $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Bukfen Under-Sink Organizer $28 $35 Save $7 See at Amazon