These 'game-changer' storage bags instantly organize a closet — and they're on sale for nearly 50% off

Closet calling out for a January refresh? No sweat — we've found what you need for that clothing-and-linens switcheroo. These Fab Totes storage bags are an “organizing game-changer." With more than 13,000 perfect ratings, they're just the ticket to the clean-and-clear closet you envision for 2024. And right now they're on super-sale, down from $42 per six pack to just $22 for Amazon Prime shoppers ($23 for everyone else). These bin-bag hybrids are durable and structured to keep contents safe and protected. A transparent window lets you see what's inside. And they're stackable, so they help you make the most of every square foot!

Why is it a good deal?

The discount on these Amazon faves brings them down to just under $4 a pop if you shop with Prime — a savings of nearly 50%! With the Prime deal, these bins are priced as low as we've ever seen them, so if you're considering adding them to your cart, don't delay. Just remember to apply the on-page coupon for the lowest price if you're not shopping with Prime — gotta love a double discount!

Why do I need these?

Each bag has a storage capacity of 60 liters, plenty of room for a stack of off-season clothing, fluffy extra bedding, piles of random accessories and more. The bags are moisture-proof and breathable to keep your belongings in pristine condition, and their two-way stainless steel zippers are sturdy and dependable — they won’t snag or come off the tracks. Side handles make them super easy to lift. They fold flat when not in use, so finding space to store them is not an issue.

Buy a couple of sets of these storage bags, and you can corral the family into a game of supersized Tetris! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Perhaps best of all, these storage bags are stackable to really maximize your space. "I can't say enough how these containers have changed my life," raved one shopper.

"I was very surprised by how this fabric storage container holds its shape. I was also surprised at how much it holds," said another reviewer. "I used them to store blankets, beach towels and comforters. They also stack nicely. I really like that the sides are clear so you can see inside without opening them."

A third customer wrote: "I was so surprised at how compact they were in the box before opening them! Once I opened them there is soooo much room for storage, very well made, and I love the clear front so I can see what’s inside! Since they’re flexible, I can stuff them full and [everything] fits! Highly recommend for light and easy organization!"

"I love the amount of space!" gushed a fourth fan. "My only complaint is I wish it had a hard bottom insert that would make it more sturdy. Though, it is nice that you can fold the bag up pretty small when not in use."

And to make packing up your off-season clothing a breeze, this No. 1 bestselling folding board is a great add-on:

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Mount $12 $50 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

EcoNour Windshield Cover, 2-Pack $44 $64 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $90 $96 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $27 $40 Save $13 See at Amazon

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop $180 $759 Save $579 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Original ProHeat Machine $121 $168 Save $47 See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum $109 $278 Save $169 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum $164 $166 Save $2 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $110 $320 Save $210 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw, 26-Ounce $13 $23 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $30 $35 Save $5 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $13 $30 Save $17 See at Amazon

FineDine 24-Piece Glass Storage Containers with Lids $27 See at Amazon

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box $30 $45 Save $15 See at Amazon

Home

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $17 $42 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Hopopro Shower Head $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Wind Talk Space Heater $45 $170 Save $125 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $24 $66 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

American Soft Linen 6-Piece Luxury Towel Set $40 $80 Save $40 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $30 $108 Save $78 with coupon See at Amazon

StorageRight Clothes Storage Bins, 3-Pack $14 $20 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater $23 $29 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket $13 $23 Save $10 See at Amazon