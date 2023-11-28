These Cyber Monday TV deals are still on-air — save up to 65% off at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy
The 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch TVs are all still discounted for Cyber Monday 2023.
Cyber Monday has come and gone, but the ongoing sale still has a slew of ongoing TV deals. They're selling out fast, and some brands have already started going back to their normal pricing — but we're seeing steep discounts from all major retailers across 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch TVs, and we can confidently say that now is the time to snag one. If you buy now, you'll be all set to binge the tons of new TV shows coming out following the SAG-AFTRA strike.
We've narrowed it down to the best deals on models that reviewers love to make your shopping even easier. Keep in mind that prices can and do change without warning, and supplies are often limited — especially for models with the deepest discounts. So if you see the TV of your dreams at the right price and in stock, grab it before it's gone.
Cyber Monday deals on 55- and 58-inch TVs
It should come as no surprise that the most affordable TVs on Cyber Monday are on the smaller side — though 55 inches isn't exactly small. These TVs would work well in a bedroom, dorm room, home office or anyplace else you don't need a huge screen.
Sometimes it's the little things that make a TV stand out. Vizio's budget-minded V-Series doesn't have a QLED screen or Dolby Atmos sound, but it does come with one of the better remotes we've seen, with clear labels, six streaming-service shortcuts and a dedicated button to toggle closed-captioning on and off. And despite the low price, you get amenities like Dolby Vision, voice controls, Apple AirPlay support and more.
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV$450$600Save $150
Sony X77L Series 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV$498$590Save $92
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series$978$1,498Save $520
Furrion 55-inch Partial Sun 4K Outdoor TV$1,098$2,999Save $1,901
Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV$268$298Save $30
Best Cyber Monday deals on 65-inch TVs
If your living room is on the cozy side, consider a 65-inch TV. It's definitely a big screen, but it won't overwhelm the space (or your eyeballs if your couch is necessarily parked pretty close). On the other hand, read on for deals on 75-inch models, which represent the sweet spot in the all-important price-to-size ratio.
Amazon's first QLED TV (so far) boasts impressive features, including local dimming, adaptive brightness and the nifty Ambient Experience, which turns the screen into a digital artwork display (think: Samsung's The Frame TV) when you're not watching your shows. This deal ties the lowest on record; it's not likely to get any better anytime soon. Read our Fire TV Omni QLED Series review to learn more about this model.
TCL 4-Series 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV$398$700Save $302
Samsung TU690T 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV$398$529Save $131
Best Cyber Monday deals on 75-inch TVs
This size is arguably the biggest bang for the buck right now, offering some serious screen-estate at prices lower than they've ever been. Indeed, for just a little more than you'd pay for a 65-inch TV, you can jump up in both size and features.
If you want maximum screen for minimum price, the Hisense A6 for $500 is about as good as it gets. In addition to the built-in Google OS for all your favorite streaming apps, this set offers specific modes for gaming, sports, movies and more. And you can use either Google or Alexa for voice controls.
Samsung TU690T 75-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV$580$750Save $170
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV$900$1,100Save $200
Best Cyber Monday deals on 85-inch TVs and larger
Now we're getting serious. These aren't just living-room TVs, they're home-theater mega-screens. Yes, you're still paying a premium for jumping past 75 inches, but the deals are still amazing compared to where they were just a year ago.
At $3,000 off, this ginormous set can be yours at the biggest discount ever. Sure, it's still a splurge — but if you've got the space and the vision, it's the last piece in the puzzle of a true home theater. With HDR+ resolution, it turns every family movie night into a magical, memorable evening.
Samsung Q80C 85-inch QLED 4K Smart TV$1,998$2,599Save $601
Hisense A7 Series 85-inch 4K UHD Google TV$750$950Save $200
