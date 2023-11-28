These Cyber Monday TV deals are still on-air — save up to 65% off at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy

Cyber Monday has come and gone, but the ongoing sale still has a slew of ongoing TV deals. They're selling out fast, and some brands have already started going back to their normal pricing — but we're seeing steep discounts from all major retailers across 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch TVs, and we can confidently say that now is the time to snag one. If you buy now, you'll be all set to binge the tons of new TV shows coming out following the SAG-AFTRA strike.

We've narrowed it down to the best deals on models that reviewers love to make your shopping even easier. Keep in mind that prices can and do change without warning, and supplies are often limited — especially for models with the deepest discounts. So if you see the TV of your dreams at the right price and in stock, grab it before it's gone.

Cyber Monday deals on 55- and 58-inch TVs

It should come as no surprise that the most affordable TVs on Cyber Monday are on the smaller side — though 55 inches isn't exactly small. These TVs would work well in a bedroom, dorm room, home office or anyplace else you don't need a huge screen.

Vizio Vizio V-Series 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV $314 $420 Save $106 Sometimes it's the little things that make a TV stand out. Vizio's budget-minded V-Series doesn't have a QLED screen or Dolby Atmos sound, but it does come with one of the better remotes we've seen, with clear labels, six streaming-service shortcuts and a dedicated button to toggle closed-captioning on and off. And despite the low price, you get amenities like Dolby Vision, voice controls, Apple AirPlay support and more. $314 at Walmart

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $450 $600 Save $150 See at Amazon

Sony X77L Series 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV $498 $590 Save $92 See at Amazon

Samsung 55-inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series $978 $1,498 Save $520 See at Amazon

Furrion 55-inch Partial Sun 4K Outdoor TV $1,098 $2,999 Save $1,901 See at Walmart

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV $268 $298 Save $30 See at Walmart

Best Cyber Monday deals on 65-inch TVs

If your living room is on the cozy side, consider a 65-inch TV. It's definitely a big screen, but it won't overwhelm the space (or your eyeballs if your couch is necessarily parked pretty close). On the other hand, read on for deals on 75-inch models, which represent the sweet spot in the all-important price-to-size ratio.

TCL 4-Series 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV $398 $700 Save $302 See at Walmart

Samsung TU690T 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $398 $529 Save $131 See at Walmart

Best Cyber Monday deals on 75-inch TVs

This size is arguably the biggest bang for the buck right now, offering some serious screen-estate at prices lower than they've ever been. Indeed, for just a little more than you'd pay for a 65-inch TV, you can jump up in both size and features.

Hisense Hisense A6 Series 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV $500 $700 Save $200 If you want maximum screen for minimum price, the Hisense A6 for $500 is about as good as it gets. In addition to the built-in Google OS for all your favorite streaming apps, this set offers specific modes for gaming, sports, movies and more. And you can use either Google or Alexa for voice controls. $500 at Amazon

Samsung TU690T 75-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $580 $750 Save $170 See at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $900 $1,100 Save $200 See at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday deals on 85-inch TVs and larger

Now we're getting serious. These aren't just living-room TVs, they're home-theater mega-screens. Yes, you're still paying a premium for jumping past 75 inches, but the deals are still amazing compared to where they were just a year ago.

Samsung Q80C 85-inch QLED 4K Smart TV $1,998 $2,599 Save $601 See at Walmart

Hisense A7 Series 85-inch 4K UHD Google TV $750 $950 Save $200 See at Best Buy

