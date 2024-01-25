These customizable shelf liners spare your cabinets from sticky situations — and they're just $7 a roll (over 50% off)

Be honest: When was the last time you cleaned out your cabinets? No, we don't mean the mugs, dishes and other odds and ends inside, but the actual cabinets themselves. Never? Join the club. No one actually enjoys scrubbing away at whatever mystery substances have made their way onto kitchen shelves. Well, guess what — you don't have to! Slip these highly rated StaHom Shelf Liners inside your cabinets and drawers, and they'll protect them from spills and other messes. They're super easy to wipe clean, and they also happen to be on mega markdown during Amazon's Winter Sale.

Why is it a good deal?

An 11.8-inch by 59-inch roll is marked down to $7, from $15 — that's over 50% off! We've yet to see these liners dip lower than that, so if you have a lot of cabinet shelves or drawers to protect, it wouldn't be a bad idea to stock up on a few.

Why do I need this?

Unlike pre-cut liners, StaHome Shelf Liners come in rolls, so you can cut them to the exact dimensions you need. Made of BPA-free, odor-free EVA plastic, they're oil- and waterproof to keep messes from seeping through to the shelves themselves. When they get dirty, just rinse them with soap and water — easy breezy!

Not only are these liners useful for keeping your cabinets clean, they'll also help prevent fragile items from toppling over thanks to their grippy diagonal pattern. They can be used on just about any shelf or drawer in your home, whether it's in your kitchen, bathroom, office — even your fridge. They also make great placemats, mouse pads or coasters. In short, the limit does not exist.

These shelf liners are conveniently customizable and will keep your cabinets looking neat and tidy. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"Moved into a 'new' house where previous owner did not keep cabinets very clean," shared one of over 3,000 happy shoppers. "After sweeping them out and cleaning as best as possible, I still did not want to put my things in there. This liner is thick enough that I feel comfortable with my stuff sitting on the shelves. The liner makes it simple to wipe up spills and keep the shelves clean."

"This is thick and durable!" agreed another impressed buyer. "Very easy to work with and cut. Looks so nice in all my cabinets and pantry shelves. Lays flat, no curling edges. Easy to clean."

"I bought these to protect my cupboards!" exclaimed a final fan. "Works great. Non-sticky bottom, easy to remove and easy to clean." Their one note? "I only wish they had lines on the back for easy cutting. ... I had a hard time getting a straight line."

Another nifty find for saving space in your cabinets? These mug organizers:

Amazon Elypro Mug Organizers, 6-Pack $25 These little gizmos are expandable to fit over mugs large and small. Simply place one over a mug, and it will allow you to store another mug on top to maximize space. One satisfied shopper called the set an "organizational lifesaver," adding, "I have way too many mugs and was struggling to fit everything in the cupboard. These expandable gadgets allowed me to easily stack my mugs — they felt secure, as the gadgets are expandable. I was able to fit them to any mug, and I was even able to stack different sized mugs on top of each other. For anyone with limited space or too many mugs (or both), this is a great solution." $25 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

FBB Phone Mount for Car $9 $40 Save $31 with coupon See at Amazon

EcoNour Windshield Cover $20 $32 Save $12 See at Amazon

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $8 $14 Save $6 See at Amazon

Vacuums

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $25 $25 Save $0 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $160 $275 Save $115 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer, 6-Quart $115 $200 Save $85 See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24-Piece $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $14 $33 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Home

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $28 $60 Save $32 with coupon See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $80 See at Amazon

Joymoop Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set $40 $61 Save $21 See at Amazon

Hopopro Shower Head $18 $30 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $30 $108 Save $78 with coupon See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cozyberry Querencia Candle Warmer $40 $63 Save $23 See at Amazon

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $17 $42 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon