These comfy house shoes — down to $17 — are 'like wearing socks instead of slippers' and make the coziest gifts

Temperatures are really starting to dip, and if you have hard floors or feet that could use some insulation, a pair of house shoes is in order. But not just any old house shoes — you'll want ones that won't slip around or fly off your feet. Bonus points if they're cute! These Scurtain Slippers check all the right boxes. Their all-encompassing slip-on design and grippy soles mean you can also wear them to the mailbox or while running the kids to school. They also make super-cozy holiday gifts — and you can snag a pair (or two!) for as low as $17 if you add them to your Amazon cart while they're on sale.

Why is this a good deal?

These slippers are priced just about as low as we've ever seen, so if you're even entertaining the idea of trying them out, we recommend pouncing while they're on sale. You'll get so much wear out of them, whether you're staying cozy hanging around the house or throwing them on to run errands. Note that prices vary depending on color and size, and you'll need to be a Prime member to snag the lowest price on certain styles.

Why do I need this?

Ultra-thick slippers aren't for everyone. Yes, they keep your feet warm, but too much of a good thing can have unwanted side effects (i.e., sweaty feet). What's great about Scurtain Slippers, though, is that they're like the Goldilocks of house shoes: not too thin, but just thick enough to keep your dogs nice and cozy. One happy reviewer even said wearing them is "like wearing socks instead of slippers," thanks to their flexible design that covers the entire foot.

Speaking of flexible, these shoes easily fold up, making them perfect for taking on trips. Reviewers say they're great for wearing on the airplane and navigating potentially sketchy hotel floors. Should you plan on wearing them during such adventures, you'll want to opt for one of the knitted mesh styles, which have breathable venting holes to increase airflow. They also have soft, removable insoles to keep your feet comfily cushioned throughout the day. Plus, their secure fit is ideal for anyone who would rather not risk slipping or tripping, which is prone to happening with open-toed, sandal-like designs that can come off at any moment.

Solids, patterns or brights? These slip-on house shoes come in 39 styles! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

With more than 7,800 perfect ratings, there's no need to have cold feet when it comes to adding Scurtain Slippers to your cart.

"They fit my feet securely," wrote a relieved reviewer. "I’m 74 and afraid of walking in flip-flops because I have fallen. These slippers make me feel secure when walking around the house. I will buy again."

"They're just right for me," shared another satisfied shopper. "I wanted slippers with no raised heel. ... [These are] easy to slip on. Stay on well. The soles feel safe, outdoor suitable and not 'sticky.' I won't ever need another winter slipper. I see no reason not to wear them out for a quick grocery stop."

"I really like these slippers, except for the insole sliding around when I move," explained another five-star customer. "So I took some fabric glue and glued the insole to the bottoms of the slipper and problem solved!"

"So comfortable and warm!" exclaimed a final fan. "Definitely buying more of these! Great for working from home with cold floors. ... I forget I'm wearing them and just leave the house to go shopping."

While we're on the subject of footwear, Do you need to replenish your sock collection? We love these Adidas Athletic Cushioned Quarter Socks:

This reviewer loved them so much, they referred to them as "socks of the gods." They added, "These socks are the best. So comfy, cushy, not to mention soft."

