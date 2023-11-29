These comfy boot-cut yoga pants have pockets — and they're down to just $24

Whether you're devoting an hour to perfecting your downward dog, or simply want roomy, cozy pants to chill out in, there's always a need for a great pair of yoga pants. And right now, these ultra-stretchy, high-waisted fan favorites from Iuga are on sale at Amazon as part of their holiday deals starting at just $24 (was $42). With a sale this good, you'll want to grab a few colors.

Why is this a good deal?

A pair of boot-cut name-brand yoga pants, such as Lululemon's, will usually set you back at least $100 or more. If you feel that's a bit too expensive for a pair of sweats, we get it — these be-pocketed pants are a quarter of that cost, and with thousands upon thousands of five-star ratings, we venture to think you'll like them just as well. Not to mention, this is the lowest we've seen all year!

Why do I need these?

Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, these yoga pants are both stretchy and soft and will retain their shape after a few runs through the wash. Two deep front pockets will fit a phone or wallet perfectly, while two back pockets can also store any items you need with you at the gym or while running errands.

Because these yoga pants are high-waisted, they offer a classic contoured silhouette that will flatter any body shape. And if you're not a fan of leggings that are tight around the ankles, the bootcut fit offers more room for a breezy style that's a lot easier to take off when you're a little bit sweaty.

Right now, you can grab a pair in 18 different colors, with sizes ranging from X-Small to 3X-Large. You'll also find six capri-length styles with similar flare bottoms — perfect for working out or just getting ready to get back out there once spring arrives in a few months.

Over 22,000 five-star reviewers love how comfortable and stretchy these yoga pants are.

What reviewers say

Amazon reviewers couldn't recommend these flattering-yet-comfortable yoga pants more; 22,000+ shoppers have given them five stars, and some reviewers say they're suitable for work.

"I absolutely adore these pants," one five-star reviewer shares. "All my curvy girls with a booty know the struggle of finding pants that aren't loose on the waist and too tight in the backside and thighs and actually comfortable. I work retail where black work pants are a must and these are passable but with the comfort of my preferred yoga pants. I have a big phone/tablet phone that I keep in my back pocket a lot and it is always secure and never falls out."

Another adds, "I just received my order this afternoon. I couldn’t wait to come home and try them on, now I don’t want to take them off. They feel fabulous and they make me feel fabulous around every curve on my body."

"I wore these for the first time today and they are officially the best pants I've ever worn," comments another. "I'm ordering several more pairs this week and I may never wear anything else ever again. They are unbelievably comfortable, they look great and I wore them to a work out class as well as to run errands. I am completely in love."

Get these versatile yoga pants now starting at $24 and take them from the office to the gym with ease.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

