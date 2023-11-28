These Black Friday deals on a bunch of Oprah's Favorite Things are still live — save up to 50% off

This is your chance to score discounts on Oprah-approved brands like Fellow, Dearfoams and more. (Photo Illustration: Amanda Garrity/Yahoo; photos: Amazon)

One of our favorite things is a great Black Friday sale. Mix that with an item from Oprah's highly anticipated list of her favorite things and you have one heck of a combo. Each year, her list includes a perfect mix of clever kitchen gadgets, trendy tech, cozy must-haves and more. All of her picks make standout gifts, which means you can knock out a few people on your holiday list or buy for yourself.

But here's where things get really exciting: You can find a selection of Oprah's faves from this year and past years for a steal during an extended Black Friday sale. Included is a bestselling comfy PJ set from Cozy Earth (35% off), a luxe jewelry organizer (down to just $20) and a pair of Beats over-the-ear headphones (half off). Get on it, because these finds will sell out quickly.

Beats Beats Studio Pro $170 $350 Save $180 The media maven "loves all things Beats" per her recently published 2023 list, especially these noise-canceling headphones. Enjoy up to 40 hours of music, podcasts, audiobooks and more on a full charge. A No. 1 New Release at Amazon, these are now on sale for 50% off, aka the lowest price they've been all year. $170 at Amazon

Asutra Asutra Silk Eye Pillow $14 $20 Save $6 Trying to sleep better in the new year? Take a cue from Oprah and pick up this lavender-infused eye mask, which she claims "doesn’t let even a pinch of light in." Now $14, this is the lowest price you can get. $14 at Amazon

Fellow Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Gooseneck Kettle $195 Who knew electric kettles could be so ... beautiful? Oprah, that's who. Not only does it brew faster than traditional kettles, but it also has to-the-degree temperature control and a built-in brew stopwatch to ensure you get the perfect cup. Save nearly $40 now. $195 at Amazon

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings $57 $88 Save $31 Both Oprah and Gayle (ya know, her best friend of 40-plus years who also happens to be a media maven herself) love these high-waisted leggings. Made with sweat-wicking, four-stretch fabric, these Girlfriend Collective favorites are designed with high-impact workouts in mind. Choose between two inseams, both of which are on sale for 30% off. $57 at Girlfriend Collective

