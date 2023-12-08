The 50+ best Amazon deals this weekend — save up to 80% on AirPods, Keurigs, vacuums and more

Still have some holiday shopping to do? Or, maybe you haven't even started your holiday shopping yet? There's no need to panic — you still have time to grab gifts galore at Amazon. Their speedy shipping means your items will arrive in time (if you order soon), and even though Cyber Weekend is long gone, the online retail giant's deep discounts aren't. We've found tons of markdowns you won't want to miss — from Apple AirPods marked down to less than $100 to a Dyson-like stick vac that's 80% off (just $51!). Plus, get great prices on Lego sets, board games and puzzles for the kids. The best Amazon deals this weekend are just a click away!

The best Amazon deals this weekend

70% off or more

Amazon Inse Corded Stick Vacuum $51 $250 Save $199 with coupon The days of lugging a heavy, bulky vacuum around your home are over, thanks to this 3.3-pound stick vac. Not only will it zap up dust, crumbs and pet hair from the floor, it'll also help purify the air with its 5-stage filtration system and can be converted into a handheld. This is the best price we've ever seen it on sale for — take that, Dyson! "We have a problem with pet hair," wrote a happy user. "This vacuum helps to solve the problem. It's got two modes — one for hard surfaces and one for carpets. They make cleaning up the hair a lot faster!" Save $199 with coupon $51 at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $60 $200 Save $140 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $11 $48 Save $37 See at Amazon

McAfee Total Protection 2024 $27 $120 Save $93 See at Amazon

Jumper Laptop $340 $1,300 Save $960 with coupon See at Amazon

50% off or more

Amazon GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $30 $60 Save $30 ’Tis the season for frigid feet — unless you have this top-selling space heater at the ready. Small yet mighty, this toasty appliance can warm up to 200 square feet of space in mere seconds, has two heat levels and even doubles as a fan come summer. Get it for over 50% off — just about as low as it's been all year. "I am so surprised at how much heat this little heater gives off," wrote a rave reviewer. "My son uses it in the basement, and we can feel the heat coming up the stairs! Love the safety features. ... It shuts off if it's knocked over or if the room gets too warm." $30 at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $140 $345 Save $205 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Best Amazon headphone and earbuds deals

Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 Ready to finally trade your fraying wired earbuds for a sleek pair of AirPods? These second-gen top sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings for a reason — well, multiple reasons: clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't find yourself tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in. Apple is one of those brands that don't really need to have sales, since their products are so in demand. That said, we'll take $30 off when we can! "I've had a real problem with finding comfortable earbuds and for years have stuck to the one [pair of] corded earbuds that were comfortable and didn't fall out," wrote one Apple convert. "I thought it was finally time to try these as I transitioned to only having a cell phone. I was surprised at how comfortable they are. The sound quality is good, and the charge lasts a long time. I'm a believer!" $99 at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $99 $200 Save $101 See at Amazon

JBL Wireless Headphones $40 $80 Save $40 See at Amazon

Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Best Amazon home deals

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $37 $61 Save $24 with coupon These No. 1 bestsellers are fluffy, breathable and down to one of their best prices in years ($18 a pop!). They're rarely marked down unless there's a big sales event, like Black Friday or Prime Day, so we'd advise adding them to your cart while they're 40% off. "Best pillow I have bought in years," gushed a satisfied snoozer. "I fall asleep on my side, and it supports my head and neck so well. No more numb arms while I sleep or pain in my shoulder blades the next day. It has substantially improved my sleep. Better than the fancy pillows at hotels!" Save $24 with coupon $37 at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $24 $50 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $30 $57 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Eddie Bauer Reversible Throw Blanket $14 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

Best Amazon tablet and tech deals

Amazon Tile Mate $18 $25 Save $7 Never lose your luggage, purse — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. And it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen. "The Tile is so easy to set up and takes just a few minutes," wrote one fan. "My mother-in-law has Alzheimer's and frequently misplaces her purse. We spent hours one night trying to find where she put it and finally found it hidden in the bathroom behind the towels. After that, we bought the Tile and put it on her purse and we have had no more issues trying to find it. My husband just looks it up on his phone and rings the Tile, which will send a little musical alarm to the Tile on her purse and we are able to find it easily. It will also show you on a map the location of the item if you are not within hearing distance of the alarm. The battery lasts a long time. In fact, the last Tile we had lasted almost two years." $18 at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air $750 $999 Save $249 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirTag, 4-Pack $80 $99 Save $19 See at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Generation) $23 $50 Save $27 See at Amazon

Best $25-and-under stocking stuffer deals

Amazon Dermora Golden Glow Under-Eye Patches, 20 Pairs $10 $14 Save $4 with coupon Puffiness, bags and dark circles are no match for these No. 1 bestselling, vitamin-infused under-eye masks. All you do is place one under each eye, leave them on for 20 minutes, remove and admire your firmer, brighter-looking skin! No one needs to know you were up scrolling through Instagram instead of getting your eight hours of sleep. This is one of the best prices we've ever seen for this pack — just 50 cents per pair! There's no better way to decompress after shopping those holiday sales. "These are by far the best eye patches I've used," raved a bright-eyed reviewer. "I'm 64 years old and, due to multiple major life stressors over the last three years, have gone from looking 20 years younger than my age to looking every minute of my years. I've tried everything and have spent a small fortune trying to look less haggard and puffy. These patches are amazing. The box says you'll see a difference in a few days, and I really did. No wrinkles under my eyes, and it lasts through the workday rather than the 10 minutes I've seen with some other patches. Put them in the fridge; they feel extra good!" Save $4 with coupon $10 at Amazon

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $14 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $17 Save $7 See at Amazon

Dr Teal's Sleep Spray, 3-Pack $18 $21 Save $3 See at Amazon

Best Amazon TV deals

Amazon Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. Also popular? Its ridonculous, and unprecedented, $65 price. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice. "Very impressive little TV," wrote a verified viewer. "It was very easy to set up and the color is beautiful. The sound is very impressive. I only have the volume halfway up and it's still pretty loud. Very clear sound! This was an early Christmas gift for myself. My first smart TV! I'm so happy with it." $65 at Amazon

Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $110 $200 Save $90 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Insignia 50-Inch Fire TV $240 $300 Save $60 See at Amazon

Best Amazon auto deals

Amazon VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon In the event that you realize your tires are starting to sag and there are no gas stations in sight, you'll be so glad you had this tire inflator in the trunk. It fills them right up in seconds when plugged into your car's 12V power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four tires without having to keep adjusting the position. It can also blow up things like air mattresses and inflatable boats. Grab it while it's 50% off — it rarely drops lower than its current price. One fan raved, "I was tired of the change of weather dropping the loss of tire pressure and having to find a gas station to pump some air. This saved me money and helped me in a pinch when my tire had a hole. I was able to put enough air in it to get to a place where I could pull over and put on my spare. I highly recommend anyone to get one for their vehicle." Save $23 with Prime and coupon $22 at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Nexpow 2000A Peak Car Jump Starter $80 $100 Save $20 with Prime See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $37 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Best Amazon vacuum deals

ThisWorx ThisWorx Car Vacuum $13 $57 Save $44 with Prime Car floor looking a little crumb-y? Then it's this No. 1 bestselling car vacuum to the rescue! Weighing just 2.4 pounds, it's easy to maneuver around your ride, whether you use it to zap up pet hair from the seats, fast food remnants on the floor or the layer of dust blanketing your dashboard. It comes with three attachments for targeting different types of spaces and messes, and its 16-foot cord means you'll have no trouble reaching the trunk. This model even has a handy light and HEPA filter to help purify the air. Amazon discounts are rarely this deep for the best-selling vac, so snag it while it's over 75% off. "This is the best auto vacuum I have used," wrote an impressed customer. "It gets the things that other vacuums have not, like the fine dust that collects on the dash and console. The attachments seem built for a car, as does the design and shape of this machine. Kudos to the design engineers. ThisWorx is well named because it does." Save $44 with Prime $13 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $215 $275 Save $60 See at Amazon

Devoac I8 Corded Stick Vacuum $61 $80 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Black + Decker PowerSeries+ Cordless Vacuum $99 $150 Save $51 See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum $150 $200 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $300 Save $180 with coupon See at Amazon

Best Amazon kitchen deals

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $140 $345 Save $205 This No. 1 bestseller is 60% off — one of its lowest prices ever — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured they know what they're doing. "Finally, sharp (and safe) knives," wrote a happy home cook. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit, I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." $140 at Amazon

Brita Water Filter Pitcher $17 $24 Save $7 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle with Straw $23 $28 Save $5 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $240 $330 Save $90 See at Amazon

Best Amazon beauty and wellness deals

Amazon Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $60 $200 Save $140 This multiuse hair tool essentially works like the Dyson Airwrap — only at a fraction of the cost. It comes with three brush heads and a blow-dryer attachment to suit all hair types, whether you want to smooth and straighten or add curl and waves. Now you'll be able to give yourself a professional-level blowout while saving 70%! You're looking at the lowest-ever price we've seen for this. "Using a blow-dryer along with a round brush used to take me at least 45 minutes to straighten my thick, wavy, gray hair," shared a stylin' shopper. "For years I spent a lot of money for professional blowouts at the hair salon, until I bought these amazing, easy-to-use hair dryer brushes. And I use the hair dryer alone when I want wavy hair. Such fun and versatility with these brushes and dryer, and it saves me money too." $60 at Amazon

Dermora Golden Glow Under-Eye Patches, 20 Pairs $10 $14 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Body Restore Shower Steamers, 15-Pack $17 $30 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack $15 $30 Save $15 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Dr Teal's Sleep Spray, 3-Pack $18 $21 Save $3 See at Amazon

Best Amazon style deals

Amazon Fyc Wool Socks, 5-Pack $14 $30 Save $16 Keep your feet nice and toasty with these No. 1 bestselling wool socks, which come in the cutest colors and prints. They're soft and warm, yet breathable, and at nearly 70% off they'd make perfect stocking stuffers (though you should definitely get a pack for yourself too!). "I bought these for a trip to Alaska," wrote one shopper. "These are literally the warmest socks I own. [They] fit perfect to size, haven't shrunk and [are] super warm. [They] do not make your feet sweat. ... Buy them — your feet will be happy you did!" $14 at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $11 $48 Save $37 See at Amazon

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra $18 $39 Save $21 See at Amazon

Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jacket $49 $90 Save $41 See at Amazon

Crocs Classic Clogs $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Best Amazon toy deals

Amazon Lego Icons Succulents Kit $40 $50 Save $10 Plants that don't involve any dirt — or maintenance, for that matter? Sign us up! This gorgeous botanical Lego kit includes nine succulents that are just as fun to build as they are enjoyable to admire upon completion. It's a No. 1 bestseller for a reason — and close to the lowest price it's ever been. "I bought this as a gift for my 11-year-old grandson for Christmas, with the stipulation that, after he puts it together, he has to give it back to me so I can display at my house," explained a grandparent. "He loved putting it together ... he said it was a challenge, which is good. It is so beautiful. He gave it back to me and now he and I enjoy looking at it together at my house when he comes over." $40 at Amazon

Hasbro Clue Mystery Board Game $7 $13 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Ravensburger A Paris Stroll 1,500-Piece Puzzle $25 $34 Save $9 See at Amazon

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet $48 $60 Save $12 See at Amazon

