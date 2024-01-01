These are the 10 kitchen products Yahoo readers couldn't get enough of last year, and you'll love 'em in 2024 too

Happy New Year! Last night, you were likely counting down the 10 seconds to 2024. But as someone who writes about kitchen products for a living, I naturally counted down the 10 most popular kitchen products of 2023, according to Yahoo readers. After all, many of us will be spending the rest of winter cooking up a storm, so wouldn't it be nice to ring in the new year with the right tools? Knives were certainly trending in 2023 (there are two sets and a knife sharpener on this list), along with a fun little microwave cleaner and meat thermometer, to name a few. Keep scrolling to see what else readers couldn't get enough of last year!

The most popular kitchen products of 2023

Amazon Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener Never have a dull moment in the kitchen again, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener. Equipped with three slots for sharpening, repairing, straightening and polishing, it'll take your old blades from obsolete to like-new in just a few swipes. Plus, it comes with a handy cut-resistant glove to spare you from painful nicks. "This is an incredible tool," raved a happy home cook. "Five-year-old expensive knives that I knew were dull feel like new — I didn’t realize how bad they were until I cut an onion right after sharpening them with this tool. Amazing." $14 at Amazon

Amazon Cuisinart Kitchen Knife Set, 12-Piece Slicing and dicing just got way more fun, thanks to this colorful knife set from Cuisinart. You'll get an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 6.5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife and protective sheaths for each. Since they're color-coded, you can designate one for meats, one for vegetables, etc. No cross-contamination to see here! One happy reviewer wrote: "This knife set made me a pro in the kitchen. ... They cut like butter. They wash like glass. ... I actually purchased these knives for my husband and my son. My husband is the cook in the house, and my son is learning. I wanted them to have good stuff to use and no more of that cheap junk that you have to saw to cut meat. These knives cut in one little slice. Now I'm in the kitchen cutting up stuff, probably for no good reason." $22 at Amazon$22 at Walmart

Amazon Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece This No. 1 bestseller comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife and six 4.5-inch steak knives, as well as a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured the brand knows what it's doing. "Finally, sharp (and safe) knives," wrote a happy home cook. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit, I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." $148 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat If you plan on spending lots of time in the kitchen this winter, your feet deserve a cushy surface to stand on during all of that cooking (and dishwashing). This highly rated anti-fatigue mat is made from a comfy foam to help take some of the pressure off of your muscles and joints, and its nonslip bottom will stay put without sliding around. The waterproof material also couldn't be easier to wipe clean. Choose from seven colors and nine dimensions. One relieved reviewer called the mat "better than insoles," adding, "I do a lot of meal prepping for the week on Sundays, so I am on my feet in the kitchen for 8-10 hours a day some weekends, and around an hour each day during the week. I used to wear my gym shoes with cushioned support when I was cooking for long periods, but even then the resulting back pain was on another level. These mats are a complete game-changer. ... I could stand on these mats for hours and still be comfortable." $17 at Amazon

Amazon Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer The one surefire way to guarantee your food isn't raw or overdone, but just right? Taking its temperature, and this top-seller will give you an accurate reading in mere seconds. It works on both solid foods and liquids, so use it to gauge the doneness of meats, baked goods — practically anything! It's also conveniently magnetic, so you can keep it stuck to your fridge for easy access. "An instant-read thermometer is a must for anyone grilling or cooking meat, poultry or fish," shared one user."This is the secret to not overcooking! The best food thermometer I have ever owned. Would definitely recommend it to my friends or anyone looking to purchase a thermometer." $8 at Amazon

Amazon Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner To use, all you do is remove her hair (sorry, Mama!), fill her with vinegar and water, squeeze in some lemon if you want a fresh, citrusy scent, put her hair back on, pop her into the microwave and heat for 5 to 8 minutes. That's it! While she's in there, the vents in her hair will release a mist of the water-vinegar mixture, which helps soften and release all of that food buildup. Then, you can simply wipe everything down, no harsh chemicals or intense scrubbing required. This five-star fan called her "a must-have," adding, "This thing is absolutely incredible! ... It completely cleans everything — even stuff that may have been splattered in your oven for days! Takes less than 10 minutes to fully clean your microwave. It is truly amazing! No more scrubbing or use of harsh chemicals." $10 at Amazon

Amazon Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet Even Ina Garten herself is a fan of this top-selling pan, which is made of durable cast iron that'll last for years and years. It comes pre-seasoned (yes!) and can withstand heat from any cooktop — it can even be used over a fire! Nothing's better when it comes to achieving the perfect sear on your meat — and I can say from personal experience that it makes the best pancakes too. "It’s already seasoned and I love that!" wrote a Lodge loyalist. "It is my favorite pan now. It’s pretty, so I leave it sitting on my stove all the time. Nothing is sticking to it and it’s super easy to clean, has great heat distribution and is excellent quality. This will be passed down for generations." $20 at Amazon$20 at Walmart

Amazon Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack A flexible drying rack that can be rolled over your sink? It's a small kitchen's dream! This nifty mat is surprisingly sturdy (it holds up to 33 pounds!), and its narrow slats also make it ideal for draining water off of washed produce. It could also be used as a trivet (it's heat-resistant up to 400°F) — and when it's not being used, just roll it back up to store in a drawer. "So glad I got this," shared a blissful buyer. "My kitchen is tiny and has basically no counter space. Getting this dish rack has allowed me to use my limited counter space for fun things like my coffee maker and for food prep. I love that it barely takes up physical or visual space. It's also very easy to clean and actually feels more sanitary than most traditional dish racks. Highly recommend." $7 at Amazon

Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen According to the manufacturer, placing this splatter screen over your pan can prevent up to 99% of liquids from escaping as you cook, meaning you're much less likely to get burned, and your stovetop will be spared from greasy messes. Plus, it'll help keep cooking odors from consuming your kitchen, and unlike using, say, a lid, it'll still allow steam to be released. Its little feet also allow it to rest on your counter with the mesh part elevated, making it a cute little cooling rack. And you could also use it as a strainer. "Love this product!" exclaimed one thrilled reviewer. "Not only does it keep oil from popping out of the pan and onto the surrounding area, but I haven’t had a splatter burn since I started using it. I can keep the guard on the pan and it doesn’t burn or rupture. It is easy to clean in the dishwasher as well, and holds its strength and shape during cleaning." $19 at Amazon

Amazon Aksdth Air Fryer Silicone Liners, 2-Pack Hate having to clean the tray of your air fryer? Just stick one of these BPA-free silicone liners in before you cook, then toss them into the dishwasher once you're done! So much easier than trying to scrape off caked-on residue. These fit air fryers with 3- to 5-quart capacities. "The only thing I don’t like about my air fryer is having to clean it," wrote a convert. "This eliminates that issue. The food still got crispy, just like if I cooked it without this." $10 at Amazon

