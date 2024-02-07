These airtight glass food storage containers are down to $3 each: 'I like them more than my Pyrex'
If you're a fan of leftovers, good for you for not letting perfectly good grub go to waste. But we're also willing to bet you have a cabinet full of stained, mismatched plastic containers that make packing up said leftovers quite the chore. Well, it's a new year, and it might be time for an upgrade. Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy glass JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. They're also on mega markdown.
Got leftovers? Ditch the plastic for these super-strong glass containers.
Why is it a good deal?
Our price trackers tell us this is the cheapest this set has been since September of last year — you'll get 12 containers and lids for just $39, down from $70. That's nearly 45% off!
Why do I need this?
As mentioned, JoyJolt food storage containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We're talking borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. To that end, not only does the glass conveniently allow you to see what's packed inside each one, it's also oven-safe up to an insane 1,040 degrees and can go in the microwave without a lid. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won't get to right away.
With this set, you'll get four rectangular containers, four square containers and four round containers that range from 11 to 35 ounces. The included lids have airtight silicone seals and snap shut on each side to keep food fresh and help prevent leaks. Now you'll have ample storage for everything from leftovers to ingredients you've prepped for the week.
What reviewers say
Over 7,500 Amazon customers are loving these JoyJolt food storage containers.
"Best storage containers I have ever owned, and I’m 73," shared one wowed shopper. "Needless to say, I have many. I was so tired of fighting with poor-fitting lids. These are amazingly functional."
"Absolutely love how versatile these containers are," gushed another impressed buyer. "The glass is sturdy and [the] lids are easy to clean and do not stain. Both containers and lids did well in my top rack dishwasher without any warping. I put soup in the container and flipped it upside down on my counter just to test if it would leak, and not one drop escaped through the seal."
"These are excellent quality!" exclaimed a final fan. "Honestly, I like them more than my Pyrex containers. The lids stay on well, they stack together nicely and they wash up well! Only complaint is the lids are annoying to store, but otherwise I love them and will be ordering more!" (Psst: Keep scrolling for a smart lid storage solution.)
This set comes in three colors: Get it in black or green for this price, or snag it in gray for a bit more.
As promised, here's that smart lid storage solution:
This popular problem-solver has five adjustable dividers so you can neatly organize your lids by size, shape or however you'd like. No more messy stack of mystery lids taking up precious space!
"Really nice storage container for lids," wrote one happy reviewer. "Easy to put together ... fit well in [my] cupboard and helped clean up and organize the clutter."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
