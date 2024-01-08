These $8 swim goggles don't leak and won't leave you with 'raccoon eyes'
Goggles are important for any swimmer looking to protect their eyes from irritation, especially if you're wearing them in the pool at the gym to stay in shape in 2024 or heading out to any warmer-weather locales during the dog days of winter. Without them, stinging and redness can last for hours even after you get out of the water. And if you wear contacts, you risk losing one without the right goggles. However, with the right pair of specs, you're all set for an afternoon of fun and fitness. Our pick: These Portzon Dynamics Swim Goggles, currently on sale at Amazon for just $8, from $12. That's almost 35% off!
Special technology enhances the anti-fog ability, and the ergonomic design keeps water from trickling in.
Why is this a good deal?
Less than $8 for a pair of goggles that'll keep out the fog and water? Yep, it's possible with these powerful peepers. At 33% off, they're currently the lowest price we've ever seen 'em — and will save you both money and peace of mind when it comes to protecting your eyes from irritation or, even worse, infection.
Why do I need these?
Leaking, fogging and discomfort are common problems with many swim goggles, but not with the Portzon Dynamics Swim Goggles. The soft silicone material around the lenses and on the nose prevents plastic from cutting into your face. The straps are easy to adjust so you get the right fit. And an added bonus is the sun protection these offer, thanks to a high-tech coating that blocks those rays.
What reviewers say
Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given these goggles a perfect five-star rating.
"Can see everything under the water!" raved a satisfied swimmer. "I feel like a fish — I can observe every single detail under the water in the pool. Doesn’t get foggy, gives me clear vision. Makes me feel very comfortable under the water. Made my swimming classes much more enjoyable, and easier."
One shopper called these goggles "the best goggles I've ever owned," adding, "They fit my own adult head as well as that of my preteen. They sealed very well. They did not leak at all, which made me very happy! I haven't been able to swim without getting pool water on my contact lenses in a very long time, and these allowed me to do so."
"Goggles perform great; no fogging, doesn’t leave you with raccoon eyes, once fitted properly they don’t leak. And at less than $10, a great bargain," shared one happy customer, also noting, "Although, there should be instruction on how to open the case they come in."
Whether crushing laps in the pool or frolicking in the tropics, goggles are a must. Snag these while you can still save!
"The lenses did not fog, the polarization made the water clear, and the sizable nose pieces made the goggles fit perfectly!" raved one impressed Amazon shopper.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
