These $8 swim goggles don't leak and won't leave you with 'raccoon eyes'

Goggles are important for any swimmer looking to protect their eyes from irritation, especially if you're wearing them in the pool at the gym to stay in shape in 2024 or heading out to any warmer-weather locales during the dog days of winter. Without them, stinging and redness can last for hours even after you get out of the water. And if you wear contacts, you risk losing one without the right goggles. However, with the right pair of specs, you're all set for an afternoon of fun and fitness. Our pick: These Portzon Dynamics Swim Goggles, currently on sale at Amazon for just $8, from $12. That's almost 35% off!

Why is this a good deal?

Less than $8 for a pair of goggles that'll keep out the fog and water? Yep, it's possible with these powerful peepers. At 33% off, they're currently the lowest price we've ever seen 'em — and will save you both money and peace of mind when it comes to protecting your eyes from irritation or, even worse, infection.

Why do I need these?

Leaking, fogging and discomfort are common problems with many swim goggles, but not with the Portzon Dynamics Swim Goggles. The soft silicone material around the lenses and on the nose prevents plastic from cutting into your face. The straps are easy to adjust so you get the right fit. And an added bonus is the sun protection these offer, thanks to a high-tech coating that blocks those rays.

Protect your eyes in style with these comfy swim goggles. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given these goggles a perfect five-star rating.

"Can see everything under the water!" raved a satisfied swimmer. "I feel like a fish — I can observe every single detail under the water in the pool. Doesn’t get foggy, gives me clear vision. Makes me feel very comfortable under the water. Made my swimming classes much more enjoyable, and easier."

One shopper called these goggles "the best goggles I've ever owned," adding, "They fit my own adult head as well as that of my preteen. They sealed very well. They did not leak at all, which made me very happy! I haven't been able to swim without getting pool water on my contact lenses in a very long time, and these allowed me to do so."

"Goggles perform great; no fogging, doesn’t leave you with raccoon eyes, once fitted properly they don’t leak. And at less than $10, a great bargain," shared one happy customer, also noting, "Although, there should be instruction on how to open the case they come in."

Whether crushing laps in the pool or frolicking in the tropics, goggles are a must. Snag these while you can still save!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Mount $12 $50 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

AstroAI Car Windshield Snow Cover $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $85 $450 Save $365 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $27 $40 Save $13 See at Amazon

XieBro Robot Vacuum and Mop $144 $790 Save $646 with Prime See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum $130 $250 Save $120 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $158 $220 Save $62 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $242 $269 Save $27 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw, 26-Oz $17 $23 Save $6 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 with Prime See at Amazon

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $30 $35 Save $5 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $14 $21 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Home

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $13 $42 Save $29 with coupon See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $33 $108 Save $75 See at Amazon

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater $20 $29 Save $9 See at Amazon

American Soft Linen Luxury Towel Set, 6-Piece $34 $80 Save $46 See at Amazon

Wind Talk Space Heater $42 $170 Save $128 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon