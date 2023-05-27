This meat thermometer reads temps in one second — get it on sale for Memorial Day!

Whether you're new to the world of at-home cooking or you regularly whip up seven-course spreads like a chef, you know that overcooked meat has been the death of many a dinner party, while undercooked meat can be literally deadly. So take heed: You must own a meat thermometer. One to add to your cart? The ThermoPro Lightning One-Second Instant Read Meat Thermometer. Luckily for you, it's on major sale for Memorial Day — snag one for $48 instead of its original price of nearly $80. According to Amazon shoppers, you won't regret the investment. Here's why...

This kitchen thermometer sets itself apart from its competitors with a durable design that makes it last even under the most intense kitchen conditions. It comes with a non-slip grip which secures it in your hands while using it. Better yet, it's also waterproof, so no worries about it occasionally falling into the sink.

The ThermoPro is also easy to use. To turn it on, just pick it up! And don't worry about powering it down — the calibrator shuts off automatically after 90 seconds. Speaking of time efficiency: What if we told you it provides a to-the-degree-accurate reading in only one second? Yep, just one second, making it 200% quicker than the competition, according to the brand.

Psyched for your holiday-weekend barbecue? Make sure Sal Monella doesn't wind up on the guest list. (Photo: Amazon)

Its quick and accurate reading is what has shoppers hooked.

“Awesome kitchen tool!” one of them exclaimed. “Thermapro is known to chefs in kitchens both home and professional gourmet kitchens. It’s quick, accurate temperature reading allows for checking both cooking mediums such as liquids and checking for accurate temperature of food, such as meats and even baking, for proper doneness."

Another reviewer shared: "This thermometer is extremely fast and easy to use. The bigger size makes it possible to use without getting splatter burn. The magnetic back is nice to keep on an appliance near the stove. The big size is a plus."

Plenty of reviews call the thermometer the "best ever," but this one summed it up: "Stop searching and comparing. Smash the BUT IT NOW button!" raved a final cook.

ThermoPro ThermoPro Lightning One-Second Instant Read Meat Thermometer $48 $80 Save $32 The stellar thermometer has tons of impressive features, so here's another one to note: It comes with a 10-year warranty to cover any damage. $48 at Amazon

Here's everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors.

