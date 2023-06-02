Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This No. 1 bestselling digital meat thermometer is on sale for $12 at Amazon

15
Rudie Obias
·2 min read

Ready for your summer cookouts? That Fourth of July barbecue is just around the corner, and now is a great time to arm yourself with a digital thermometer. It's the best way to make sure your food is cooked just right and safe to eat. Enter the ThermoPro TP03. It's lightning-fast, precise and so popular it's earned a flawless five-star rating from over 93,000 reviewers. Right now it can be yours for just $12 (down from $16!) at Amazon.

Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

$12$16Save $4
An Amazon No. 1 bestseller, this features a large backlit digital display that auto-rotates for easy reading. A motion-sensing sleep/wake feature saves batteries, while a three-second response time lets you get results ASAP.
$12 at Amazon

Meet your new favorite thermometer

The ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer has a high-precision sensor for ultra-fast readings — we're talking mere seconds. It features a temperature range of –58 to 572 degrees F (about –50 to 300 degree C) and an easy-to-read 3.9-inch backlit LCD display.

It's a snap to use. Says a five-star reviewer: "The design is very clever. Just push the red hinge button, and the temperature probe pops out. Open it all the way, and the probe clicks into place. Then puncture the food to be measured, push the on/off button, and voilà — you get a temperature reading in the blink of an eye."

Keep it on the fridge (it has a built-in magnet) or use the hook to hang it up. And don't worry about draining the battery (it takes one AAA — included!); the thermometer automatically shuts down after 10 minutes of inactivity.

thermopro meat thermometer taking the temperature of bread
Because man cannot live on meat alone...the Thermapro also works on bread! (Photo: Amazon)

Not just for meat

The ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer is a versatile little guy. Use it for breads, coffee, even candy, milk and cold beverages. Even culinary pros are raving about this genius gadget.

"Professional chef here," began a satisfied Amazon shopper. "Everything like a cake or bread could be tested, and you can cook with confidence and precision. Great design and no fuss. Seems like it will last as well ... Exactly what I was looking for at a good price."

A great thermometer just takes the guesswork out of cooking — and anything that makes mealtime easier is a plus in our book. No professional or home cook should be without one, especially now that it's just $12.

"These instant read thermometers are a game changer," added another five-star reviewer. "A great product for a great price."

Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

$12$16Save $4
It's pretty rare for a product to be this adaptable, accurate and affordable. Well done!
$12 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

  • Suuson Phone Holder for Car

    $13 $50
    Save $37 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor

    $20 $45
    Save $25 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent and Flush Mount Combo

    $20 $25
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

Vacuums

  • Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $100 $500
    Save $400 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $125 $210
    Save $85 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

    $32 $40
    Save $8 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $110 $400
    Save $290 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Black+Decker Bagless Canister Multi-Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner

    $120 $230
    Save $110
    See at Amazon

Kitchen

  • Henchels Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece White Handle Knife Set

    $230 $510
    Save $280
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set

    $25 $65
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

    $157 $208
    Save $52
    See at Amazon

  • Oxo Good Grips Pro 10" Frying Pan Skillet

    $26 $40
    Save $14 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Basics 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set - 8 Inch

    $27 $36
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer

    $12 $16
    Save $4
    See at Amazon

Home

  • Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit

    $9 $20
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • Caravan Canopy Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair (2-Pack)

    $102 $200
    Save $98
    See at Amazon

  • Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat

    $16 $60
    Save $44 with code
    See at Amazon

  • Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock for Camping

    $19 $50
    Save $31 with code
    See at Amazon

  • Sun Joe Electric High Pressure Washer

    $158 $240
    Save $82
    See at Amazon

  • Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand

    $60 $120
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Conair Handheld Garment Steamer for Clothes

    $60 $70
    Save $10
    See at Amazon