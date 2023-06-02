This No. 1 bestselling digital meat thermometer is on sale for $12 at Amazon

Ready for your summer cookouts? That Fourth of July barbecue is just around the corner, and now is a great time to arm yourself with a digital thermometer. It's the best way to make sure your food is cooked just right and safe to eat. Enter the ThermoPro TP03. It's lightning-fast, precise and so popular it's earned a flawless five-star rating from over 93,000 reviewers. Right now it can be yours for just $12 (down from $16!) at Amazon.

Amazon ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer $12 $16 Save $4 An Amazon No. 1 bestseller, this features a large backlit digital display that auto-rotates for easy reading. A motion-sensing sleep/wake feature saves batteries, while a three-second response time lets you get results ASAP. $12 at Amazon

Meet your new favorite thermometer

The ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer has a high-precision sensor for ultra-fast readings — we're talking mere seconds. It features a temperature range of –58 to 572 degrees F (about –50 to 300 degree C) and an easy-to-read 3.9-inch backlit LCD display.

It's a snap to use. Says a five-star reviewer: "The design is very clever. Just push the red hinge button, and the temperature probe pops out. Open it all the way, and the probe clicks into place. Then puncture the food to be measured, push the on/off button, and voilà — you get a temperature reading in the blink of an eye."

Keep it on the fridge (it has a built-in magnet) or use the hook to hang it up. And don't worry about draining the battery (it takes one AAA — included!); the thermometer automatically shuts down after 10 minutes of inactivity.

Because man cannot live on meat alone...the Thermapro also works on bread! (Photo: Amazon)

Not just for meat

The ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer is a versatile little guy. Use it for breads, coffee, even candy, milk and cold beverages. Even culinary pros are raving about this genius gadget.

"Professional chef here," began a satisfied Amazon shopper. "Everything like a cake or bread could be tested, and you can cook with confidence and precision. Great design and no fuss. Seems like it will last as well ... Exactly what I was looking for at a good price."

A great thermometer just takes the guesswork out of cooking — and anything that makes mealtime easier is a plus in our book. No professional or home cook should be without one, especially now that it's just $12.

"These instant read thermometers are a game changer," added another five-star reviewer. "A great product for a great price."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

