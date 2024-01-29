There’s still time to donate to our charity appeal and change someone’s life

After a marathon twelve weeks, this year’s annual Telegraph Charity Appeal is coming to an end on Wednesday. There are just days left to make a donation which will change lives.

All of us at the Telegraph, and our four charity partners - Go Beyond, Marie Curie, Race Against Dementia and the RAF Benevolent Fund have been bowled over by just how supportive and generous Telegraph readers have been this year.

It isn’t lost on any of us that times are especially tough as a result of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, which is why we’re more grateful than ever for the generosity of our readers who’ve reached into their own pockets to lend their support to the most vulnerable members of our society.

We’ve been delighted to share the stories of the hardworking staff at Go Beyond who are there to offer a warm bed, a home-cooked meal and a week of fun to the most profoundly vulnerable children. Their work ensures 8-13-year-olds from deprived backgrounds, who care for sick relatives, or who’ve been bereaved, can experience the joy of childhood, sometimes for the first time in their lives.

Go Beyond are there to offer a warm bed, a home-cooked meal and a week of fun to the most profoundly vulnerable children - Tommy Hatwell

It has been our honour to highlight the heroes of the care system at Marie Curie who go above and beyond the call of duty every single day and night to ensure their patients are able to die in comfort and dignity, surrounded by love. We’ve been blown away by the immense lengths their nurses and other staff go to to care for patients.

Dementia is a disease which we know affects many readers personally, so we’ve all been interested in focusing on the immense efforts of the early-career scientists supported by Race Against Dementia whose efforts to find a cure through new and innovative techniques may finally put an end to the disease, as well as the families who’ve bravely shared stories about the impact dementia has had on them and why the hunt for a cure is so vital.

Finally, we’ve had the opportunity to focus on the hard-work done by the RAF Benevolent Fund to ensure that service members who’ve suffered and their families can live in comfort and relaxation without worrying about what the future looks like.

RAF Benevolent Fund tworks to ensure that service members who’ve suffered and their families can live in comfort and relaxation - Oliver Dixon

Along the way it has been a privilege for all of us to hear your views, both expressed in the comments on our articles, in-person at the annual Telegraph Carol Service at St Bride’s church before Christmas, and over the phone at our annual charity phone-in day - always a highlight of the year for our journalists, columnists and editors.

It has been truly humbling to see all of the generous donations being given, including one of £50,000 from Julia and Hans Rausing, the billionaire philanthropists.

Today is one of the last days to donate before we announce the final total later this week, but in case you need a reminder of the brilliant work our charity partners do, we’ve collected some of our favourite stories from across this year’s appeal below.

Go Beyond

Andrea Towse with children visiting the Go Beyond Coastal Centre at Tywardreath, Cornwall - Jay Williams

‘I’ve seen how transformative kindness, care and a sense of community can be’: Telegraph columnist Judith Woods visits Go Beyond’s Cornwall site to meet the staff and the children they help on a life-changing Christmas holiday.

Kate Winslet: Every child has the right to make memories: Kate Winslet, internationally celebrated film star and Go Beyond patron, writes about her visit to meet the children at the charity and what inspires her to support the charity.

‘I couldn’t admit I’d been up until 4am helping my mum through a mental health crisis’: 22-year-old James tells Jack Rear how caring for his mentally-ill mother had left him broken as a child, but a Go Beyond break set him on a new path to an adulthood where he helps other children out of the position he was in.

Marie Curie

Hayley Smith, whose husband Matt died of cancer at just 28

Janet Ellis: ‘It is exhausting. You can’t prepare’: Former Blue Peter icon Janet Ellis sits down with the Telegraph’s Anna Maxted to share how she coped with the death of her husband, and the invaluable role Marie Curie played in supporting her through grief.

‘Two years on, I’m still dealing with my dead husband’s digital legacy’: When Hayley Smith’s husband Matt died of cancer at just 28, she faced an uphill battle to secure access to his online accounts to deal with admin, she tells Boudicca Fox-Leonard, who offers advice from Marie Curie about preventing this from happening to you.

Ice cream for breakfast, cuddles with a dog and aromatherapy: 24 hours inside a hospice: The Telegraph’s Thea Jourdan goes behind the scenes at Liverpool’s innovative Marie Curie hospice to learn how nurses and staff are bringing joy and excitement to patients who are approaching the end of their lives.

Race Against Dementia

Race Against Dementia’s founder, Formula One legend Sir Jackie Stewart - Schelgelmilch

Sir Jackie Stewart: ‘Every time I forget a name I worry I might have dementia like my wife’: Race Against Dementia’s founder, Formula One legend Sir Jackie Stewart, tells the Telegraph’s Jim White about how his beloved wife Helen’s dementia inspired him to set up the charity and change the way dementia research is funded.

Dementia is caused by diseases, not ageing – funding work like mine can help find a cure: Rosa Silverman meets the scientists whose cutting-edge research is being funded by Race Against Dementia and learns what it takes to be on the forefront of the research into finding a cure.

My wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at 61 – here’s what I wish I’d known: Richard Lawson opens up to the Telegraph about his wife Sue’s tragic experiences after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and his fight to get her the care she needs.

RAF Benevolent Fund

RAF parachutist Bob Greig - Oliver Dixon

‘I lost both legs in an Afghanistan car bomb – now I’m a gold medal-winning athlete in Team GB’: After a successful career in the RAF, Stu Robinson had his whole life ahead of him. And then he was blown up by a landmine. He tells Jack Rear how the RAF Benevolent Fund offered him a new direction which made him a Paralympic gold-medallist.

The untold story of Lanoe Hawker VC, Britain’s first ace fighter pilot: Captain Lanoe Hawker is hardly a household name, but his efforts during the First World War deserve to make him a household name. Ed Cumming discovers his untold history with the director of a new short film about Hawker.

‘I remember jumping from the helicopter at 6,000ft... then both chutes failed’: Hurtling to the ground from 6,000ft with no parachute is a nightmare few could hope to survive. But RAF parachutist Bob Greig did, and the RAF Benevolent Fund helped him put his life together again afterwards.

Race Against Dementia is one of four charities supported by this year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal. The others are Go Beyond, the RAF Benevolent Fund and Marie Curie. To make a donation, please visit telegraph.co.uk/2023appeal or call 0151 284 1927

