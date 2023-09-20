There's a Secret Bar in California's Redwood Forest — and the Only Way to Get to There Is by Vintage Train

TechCrunch

When Plaid won TechCrunch Disrupt 2013’s Hackathon, it wasn’t even Plaid yet. Since then, the startup has taken a journey full of twists and turns, including its scuppered acquisition by Visa, followed by a funding round that put it at a $13.4 billion valuation, to the lows of a privacy class action lawsuit and layoffs last year. In a wide-ranging conversation at this year’s Disrupt, founder Zach Perret talked candidly about all those topics.