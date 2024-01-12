There's A Raw Egg Buffet You Can Visit In Tokyo

In the Bunkyo Ward of Tokyo, close to Sengoku Station and slotted in between two high rises, is Kisaburo Nojo (Kisaburo Farm). This small building, with an olive-green facade, may look unassuming, almost quaint, but it has a specialty that may seem odd to some. That's because its signature dish is a set meal that includes all-you-can-eat raw eggs.

Raw eggs inspire vivid images. Some of us see "Beauty and the Beast's" Gaston chugging eggs down his gullet or hear that relaxing, nostalgic sound of HowToBasic screaming as he smashes a whole carton against a wall one by one. On the other hand, some have more stomach-churning notions about raw eggs due to concerns about the salmonella bacteria carried by chickens and their eggs.

However, it's important to note that other parts of the world prepare their eggs differently and that in Japan, a tool called the "super egg machine" is used to check the inside of an egg to ensure it is safe to eat. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at what makes Kisaburo Nojo and its eggs so special.

Visiting Kisaburo Nojo

When Sora News 24's Mr. Sato visited Kisaburo Farm, he noted two options for the all-you-can-eat tamago kake gohan (commonly shortened to TKG), roughly translating to "egg on rice." The first option includes eggs with a bowl of rice, miso soup, and pickles on the side, while the second option involves upgrading to unlimited rice. Prices have changed since Mr. Sato's visit, but Kisaburo Farm's website states that set meals start at 2,200 Yen ($15) per person.

When it comes to what makes each egg unique, it all comes down to the chicken's diet. Surprisingly, adding specific elements to chicken feed can alter eggs' flavor and appearance.

For example, rice eggs are named as such because the chickens are fed rice instead of corn, resulting in a white shell and a white yolk. Perhaps a more famous example is the yuzu egg. Sourced in Nankoku, the yuzu egg is said to taste and smell of yuzu because of the yuzu rind in the chickens' feed. It even has a yellowish egg white.

