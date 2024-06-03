There's over 166 flavors at the new Sweet Spot Saugatuck

Children pose for a photo during the grand opening of Sweet Spot Saugatuck at 133 Butler Street.

SAUGATUCK — Sweet tooths rejoice following the grand opening of a new candy and ice cream shop in downtown Saugatuck.

Sweet Spot Saugatuck — 133 Butler St. — opened its doors May 25. The shop has 166 different flavors of bulk candy, a selection of old fashion candies, fudge and ice cream.

“It was amazing,” said co-owner Mary Kay of opening weekend. “It was better than I expected and people were very excited to see a candy store in our area.”

Kay said the store mirrors the Sweet Spot in Mackinaw City, and is owned in part by same person and the building landlord.

Candies for sale during the grand opening of Sweet Spot Saugatuck at 133 Butler Street.

“My dream has always been to have a candy shop and we need it here,” Kay said. “When the opportunity came, we made it happen.”

Kay said the entire process of opening came together in about two months.

“It was three friends sitting around a table," she said. "We started talking about the candy and how much we love the store in Mackinaw City and that it’s my dream to open it and we did it."

Candies for sale during the grand opening of Sweet Spot Saugatuck at 133 Butler Street.

Saugatuck residents will recognize Kay, because she’s also the owner of Big Monkey, located right down the road. She’s lived in Saugatuck for the past seven years.

Kay hired eight team members to staff the new store, open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, and hopefully year-round.

"I can't say thank you enough to people," Kay said. "I appreciate every person that came, even if they just said hi."

Learn more on Facebook under Sweet Spot Saugatuck.

