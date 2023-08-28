Pssst, There’s a Hidden Disney Shop on Amazon That’s Full of Halloween Goodies

Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
·2 min read
0
amazon disney halloween finds
Did You Know Amazon Has a Hidden Disney Shop?Courtesy Gemmy; Disney Store


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."

The great thing about Disney Parks is that they never fail to go over-the-top with decorating for Halloween. They get a fall makeover that covers the Parks in orange and black décor, literally overnight. Since a trip to Orlando or Anaheim practical for many people, we’ll bring the fun to us.

Amazon has an entire shop devoted to Disney products, and it’s filled with Halloween-themed items so you can feel like you’re celebrating somewhere warm. There’s a lot of things to sift through — which is a great problem, in our book — so we took it upon ourselves to dig through to find the best Halloween products. You’re welcome in advance.

Mickey and Minnie Pumpkin Inflatable

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07V1GZ6RS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.37696156%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mickey and Minnie Pumpkin Inflatable</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$94.95</p>

Shop Now

Mickey and Minnie Pumpkin Inflatable

amazon.com

$94.95

Poisoned Apple Candle

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09L385267?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.37696156%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Poisoned Apple Candle</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$38.98</p>

Shop Now

Poisoned Apple Candle

amazon.com

$38.98

‘Hocus Pocus’ Pillow Covers

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098X8BSFK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.37696156%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p> ‘Hocus Pocus’ Pillow Covers</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$9.99</p>

Shop Now

‘Hocus Pocus’ Pillow Covers

amazon.com

$9.99

Minnie Mouse Orange Sequin Ears Headband

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GJ6GZKL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.37696156%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Minnie Mouse Orange Sequin Ears Headband</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$29.78</p>

Shop Now

Minnie Mouse Orange Sequin Ears Headband

amazon.com

$29.78

Jack Skellington Light-Up Pumpkin

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071R553H7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.37696156%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Jack Skellington Light-Up Pumpkin</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$14.99</p>

Shop Now

Jack Skellington Light-Up Pumpkin

amazon.com

$14.99

‘Hocus Pocus’ Travel Cup

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JFS95P8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.37696156%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>‘Hocus Pocus’ Travel Cup</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$34.99</p>

Shop Now

‘Hocus Pocus’ Travel Cup

amazon.com

$34.99

Halloween The Child Inflatable

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08X1KLVTL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.37696156%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Halloween The Child Inflatable</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$33.15</p>

Shop Now

Halloween The Child Inflatable

amazon.com

$33.15

Jack Skellington Figure

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MSKSLF7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.37696156%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Jack Skellington Figure</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$9.59</p>

Shop Now

Jack Skellington Figure

amazon.com

$9.59

Mandalorian Grogu Happy Halloween Throw Pillow

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BDBK12R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.37696156%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mandalorian Grogu Happy Halloween Throw Pillow</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$23.99</p>

Shop Now

Mandalorian Grogu Happy Halloween Throw Pillow

amazon.com

$23.99

Mickey Mouse Pumpkintown Lit Building

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08THV3G1M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.37696156%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mickey Mouse Pumpkintown Lit Building</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$87.95</p>

Shop Now

Mickey Mouse Pumpkintown Lit Building

amazon.com

$87.95

‘Hocus Pocus’ Inflatable

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09M7NHR6N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.37696156%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>‘Hocus Pocus’ Inflatable</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$107.03</p>

Shop Now

‘Hocus Pocus’ Inflatable

amazon.com

$107.03

Halloween Tumblers and Straws

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09F8TGZN8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.37696156%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Halloween Tumblers and Straws</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$17.99</p>

Shop Now

Halloween Tumblers and Straws

amazon.com

$17.99

6 ft Tall Ursula

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B094YP5V9C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.37696156%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>6 ft Tall Ursula</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$156.99</p><span class="copyright">Gemmy</span>

Shop Now

6 ft Tall Ursula

amazon.com

$156.99

Gemmy

Jack Skellington Mug

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FHDKECO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.37696156%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Jack Skellington Mug</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$19.85</p>

Shop Now

Jack Skellington Mug

amazon.com

$19.85

Mickey Mouse Vampire Inflatable

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J1H9KHS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.37696156%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mickey Mouse Vampire Inflatable</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$35.00</p>

Shop Now

Mickey Mouse Vampire Inflatable

amazon.com

$35.00

From decorations to mugs to Minnie Mouse ears, there are plenty of things you can get that will help ease the pain of not being at a Disney Park. You can incorporate the Mickey Mouse Pumpkintown Lit Building into your Halloween decorations and break out the Hocus Pocus inflatable on your front lawn.

If you’re still feeling a sense of FOMO (trust us, we get it), then start dreaming of your next Disney adventure with our best food guide and rides that are worth standing in line.

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories