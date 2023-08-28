Pssst, There’s a Hidden Disney Shop on Amazon That’s Full of Halloween Goodies
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."
The great thing about Disney Parks is that they never fail to go over-the-top with decorating for Halloween. They get a fall makeover that covers the Parks in orange and black décor, literally overnight. Since a trip to Orlando or Anaheim practical for many people, we’ll bring the fun to us.
Amazon has an entire shop devoted to Disney products, and it’s filled with Halloween-themed items so you can feel like you’re celebrating somewhere warm. There’s a lot of things to sift through — which is a great problem, in our book — so we took it upon ourselves to dig through to find the best Halloween products. You’re welcome in advance.
Mickey and Minnie Pumpkin Inflatable
Poisoned Apple Candle
‘Hocus Pocus’ Pillow Covers
Minnie Mouse Orange Sequin Ears Headband
Jack Skellington Light-Up Pumpkin
‘Hocus Pocus’ Travel Cup
Halloween The Child Inflatable
Jack Skellington Figure
Mandalorian Grogu Happy Halloween Throw Pillow
Mickey Mouse Pumpkintown Lit Building
‘Hocus Pocus’ Inflatable
Halloween Tumblers and Straws
6 ft Tall Ursula
Jack Skellington Mug
Mickey Mouse Vampire Inflatable
From decorations to mugs to Minnie Mouse ears, there are plenty of things you can get that will help ease the pain of not being at a Disney Park. You can incorporate the Mickey Mouse Pumpkintown Lit Building into your Halloween decorations and break out the Hocus Pocus inflatable on your front lawn.
If you’re still feeling a sense of FOMO (trust us, we get it), then start dreaming of your next Disney adventure with our best food guide and rides that are worth standing in line.
