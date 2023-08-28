Pssst, There’s a Hidden Disney Shop on Amazon That’s Full of Halloween Goodies



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



The great thing about Disney Parks is that they never fail to go over-the-top with decorating for Halloween. They get a fall makeover that covers the Parks in orange and black décor, literally overnight. Since a trip to Orlando or Anaheim practical for many people, we’ll bring the fun to us.

Amazon has an entire shop devoted to Disney products, and it’s filled with Halloween-themed items so you can feel like you’re celebrating somewhere warm. There’s a lot of things to sift through — which is a great problem, in our book — so we took it upon ourselves to dig through to find the best Halloween products. You’re welcome in advance.

Mickey and Minnie Pumpkin Inflatable

Shop Now Mickey and Minnie Pumpkin Inflatable amazon.com $94.95

Poisoned Apple Candle

Shop Now Poisoned Apple Candle amazon.com $38.98

‘Hocus Pocus’ Pillow Covers

Shop Now ‘Hocus Pocus’ Pillow Covers amazon.com $9.99

Minnie Mouse Orange Sequin Ears Headband

Shop Now Minnie Mouse Orange Sequin Ears Headband amazon.com $29.78

Jack Skellington Light-Up Pumpkin

Shop Now Jack Skellington Light-Up Pumpkin amazon.com $14.99

‘Hocus Pocus’ Travel Cup

Shop Now ‘Hocus Pocus’ Travel Cup amazon.com $34.99

Halloween The Child Inflatable

Shop Now Halloween The Child Inflatable amazon.com $33.15

Jack Skellington Figure

Shop Now Jack Skellington Figure amazon.com $9.59

Mandalorian Grogu Happy Halloween Throw Pillow

Shop Now Mandalorian Grogu Happy Halloween Throw Pillow amazon.com $23.99

Mickey Mouse Pumpkintown Lit Building

Shop Now Mickey Mouse Pumpkintown Lit Building amazon.com $87.95

‘Hocus Pocus’ Inflatable

Shop Now ‘Hocus Pocus’ Inflatable amazon.com $107.03

Halloween Tumblers and Straws

Shop Now Halloween Tumblers and Straws amazon.com $17.99

6 ft Tall Ursula

Shop Now 6 ft Tall Ursula amazon.com $156.99 Gemmy

Jack Skellington Mug

Shop Now Jack Skellington Mug amazon.com $19.85

Mickey Mouse Vampire Inflatable

Shop Now Mickey Mouse Vampire Inflatable amazon.com $35.00

From decorations to mugs to Minnie Mouse ears, there are plenty of things you can get that will help ease the pain of not being at a Disney Park. You can incorporate the Mickey Mouse Pumpkintown Lit Building into your Halloween decorations and break out the Hocus Pocus inflatable on your front lawn.

If you’re still feeling a sense of FOMO (trust us, we get it), then start dreaming of your next Disney adventure with our best food guide and rides that are worth standing in line.

