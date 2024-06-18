There's a 12-acre glamping resort located within Louisville city limits. Step inside Progress Park

Disconnecting from the hustle and bustle of everyday life doesn't have to mean a long-distance journey outside the city. Progress Park Airstream Resort & Event Venue is a 12-acre outdoor oasis nestled within the city limits of Louisville.

This perfectly appointed all-inclusive glamping resort and event space is designed to allow guests to unplug and have fun just a short drive from your home base.

"The nice thing is you don't have to bring anything other than your clothes, food, toothbrush, and sunscreen," Val Pifer, Progress Park co-owner, told The Courier Journal. "This is truly a glamping experience where we provide everything you need, including the fun."

With eight Airstream RVs, a bunkhouse, and two houses available for overnight rentals, Progress Park is less than 10 miles from Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Exposition Center and downtown Louisville. It’s also just five miles south of the Highlands neighborhood.

The combination of its convenient location and its top-of-the-line amenities has made this outdoor oasis a popular getaway for locals and a unique alternative to a hotel for out-of-town guests attending the Kentucky Derby or Kentucky Bourbon Trail, music festivals like Bourbon & Beyond and other large scale Louisville events.

"We have a lot of repeat guests and it's fun to see how they elevate the experience of whichever event they have come to Louisville to attend," Pifer said. "Derby week vans are pulling in to take guests on bourbon tours, downtown for dinner, and of course to the racetrack. During the music festivals, guests come back at the end of the day and hang out around their fire pits. It's a really festive atmosphere."

To truly appreciate the aesthetic of this hidden gem, it helps to understand what the property looked like when two local families, the Pifers and McDowells, purchased the acreage in 2016.

Abandoned cars, thick underbrush, and dilapidated buildings were the first obstacles to be tackled. Utilizing their individual talents, Mike Pifer (remodeler), Nick McDowell (professional landscaper), Karey McDowell (business development) and Val Pifer (marketing), along with their four children, pitched in to transform the rundown property located near GE Appliance Park.

"It is the perfect zen team," Pifer told The Courier Journal. "This is a true team effort."

Three years after purchasing the land, Progress Park welcomed its first guests in 2019. Since that time, the families have steadily expanded and improved the site.

This June, Progress Park completed a 10,000-square-foot indoor event space that can host large gatherings for weddings, family reunions, and corporate events. The space includes a large main room with an abundance of natural light, a commercial kitchen, restrooms and two rooms the owners say can be used as dressing rooms for wedding parties and break-out rooms for business events.

"This was a long-term goal and we're pleased that not only can we offer the camping and outdoor activities but now we can bring groups together with our indoor event space to experience the outdoors in a really nice setting," Pifer said.

Progress Park is an all-inclusive “glamping” resort & event venue. The property has eight vintage Airstream campers and two bunkhouses. There is a two-acre lake with multiple beaches and kayaks to use.

Even before the new indoor event space was built, Progress Park had become a popular location for weddings and family reunions. The rental units, which can comfortably sleep 65 people, are scattered around a beautifully landscaped 2-acre pond. Situated along the perimeter are five private beaches, each with its own set of kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, life jackets, sand buckets and toys.

The property also includes a mulched, groomed hiking trail, and a playground surrounded by shade trees. At the center of the property, guests can enjoy The Grove, a central gathering spot offering a covered pickleball court, volleyball, cornhole, ladder golf, volleyball, basketball, gaga ball, tether ball, a giant chess set, Jenga, a firepit and more.

"We had a school group rent the property for the day for an end-of-the-year party and the adults were worried the kids wouldn't have enough to do so they brought their own bins filled with toys," co-owner Kasey McDowell said. "They never even opened those bins. When we say we provided everything you need, it's true."

Beyond the cool Airstreams where guests spend the night, the communal firepit located beneath twinkling white lights, and the new modern event space, what makes this place amazing is that it feels like you’ve escaped into the great outdoors while remaining inside city limits.

"We chose resort versus campground because we aren't your typical campground," Pifer said. "Partly because you don't bring your own camper to our property, but also because we've created an all-inclusive experience where most everything you need is provided for you. There's so much to do, you don't have to leave the property for additional entertainment unless you want to."

With a keen eye for design, attention to detail, and hospitality, the Pifers and McDowells exemplify the popular line from the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" — "If you build it, they will come."

"Since we opened, we have guests who come back and reserve the same week year after year," Pifer said. "I feel like that is saying a lot. We're doing something right."

Where is Progress Park Airstream Resort and Event Venue?

Progress Park Airstream Resort and Event Venue is located 10 miles from downtown Louisville at 4501 Progress Blvd.

What amenities are included with an overnight stay at Progress Park?

Each rental includes access to boats, kayaks and other water devices, life jackets, a firepit with one bundle of wood, s’mores skewers, a charcoal grill with charcoal and lighter fluid, all bedding and bath towels, coffee, ice machine, shampoo/conditioner/body wash, fully stocked kitchen with supplies and TVs with Hulu and Netflix.

Does Progress Park host weddings and other special events?

Yes. The park offers a variety of wedding packages including an all-inclusive event with overnight options, single-day event space rental, micro-weddings (up to 20 guests) and a reception-only option. For private events, Progress Park offers options for indoor, outdoor or a mix of both.

What kinds of games and activities are available at Progress Park?

Games and activities include boating, volleyball, shuffleboard, corn hole, horseshoes, gaga ball, tetherball, playground, tree swing, catch and release fishing (guests provide gear and bait) and a giant outdoor chess game.

Can I bring my RV and hook up to stay at the site?

Guests can not bring campers to Progress Park. Overnight accommodations are by rental only. The resort offers Airstream RVS and houses on the property.

How do I make reservations for Progress Park?

Visit the Progress Park website for further information and to make reservations at progressparkky.com.

How much does it cost to stay at Progress Park?

Prices start at $100 per night but are dependent upon rental dates and the size of the unit you reserve. All reservations require a minimum of a two-night stay and additional fees apply.

