This 'life changing' Theragun massager is the lowest price it's been in over a year (just $59), today only

There is a wide range of massage guns on the market, but one brand stands above the rest: Theragun. These massagers are known for their efficiency and precision, without weighing you down. That level of convenience usually comes at a high price tag — but not today. The popular TheraGun Elite handheld massager is just $59 ($20 off) 'til midnight at Amazon. (There are other TheraGun products on sale today, but this is the deal you definitely don't want to miss.)

Why is it a good deal?

At $59, the TheraGun Elite handheld massager hasn't been priced this low in a year. And, when you compare the already-low price to getting regular massages from a professional, you're saving tons of money.

Why do I need this?

Sore muscles happen, and you need a way to get relief. The TheraGun Elite handheld massager is designed to work out your muscles to help kiss soreness goodbye and get you feeling better ASAP.

This massager comes with five attachments and is designed to be used on your neck, back, shoulders, feet and legs. Use the thumb attachment for low back pain, the cone to pinpoint soreness, the wedge for tension relief and shoulder pain, and the standard ball and dampener just about anywhere you have muscles.

The positioning is flexible, while the handle is ergonomic, to help you stay comfortable while you work. The massager even has customizable speed ranges to help you get the level of relief you need in any given moment. The whole thing comes with its own charging stand for your convenience.

Work out sore muscles with this handy device.

What reviewers say

This massager is backed by an impressive 3,700 perfect reviews. "If I'd had ANY clue this measure of relief was available to me at home, any time between [massage] appointments, I would've purchased one of these YEARS ago," said a chronic pain sufferer, calling this a "life changing purchase."

Another happy customer said the TheraGun Elite handheld is durable, writing, "my wife and I use it daily! Works great no issues at all after one year."

Consider this testimonial, too: "I have a cheap massage gun bought on Amazon, and I thought it was great. A few months ago, a friend had me try the Theragun Elite, and all I can say is WOW! I had no idea there could be so much of a difference, but this one is SO much better! It's much more powerful and sturdy, and easily gets deeper into your muscles."

Keep in mind that this massager is strong. "It was almost TOO strong on the lowest setting. However, it is a very effective massage tool and easy to use alone or with a partner," an owner said.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

