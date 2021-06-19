This popular self-care subscription box is on sale, today only: 'My personal therapy every month'

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You deserve to treat yourself. (Photo: Amazon)

Self-care comes in many forms: Reading, taking a bath, getting a massage, going for a walk. While the definition is a little different for everyone, one thing is for certain: We can all use a little (or, okay, a lot) of R&R right now.

TheraBox is a subscription service that gives you everything you need for the ultimate night or weekend in. The top-rated self-care box is curated by therapists and items are selected for their stress-relieving properties. Each box comes with six to eight full-size goodies, which can include an aromatherapy kit, bath bombs, oils, journals, skincare and more. In all, each month’s TheraBox is valued at over $120 — but today only, you can score your first box for just $27 — you save $18.

The monthly box makes the perfect gift for a friend or family member, especially if you can’t be there to treat them yourself.

We could all use some R&R right about now. (Photo: Amazon)

“Ordered one for a friend and one for myself and I LOVE IT!!” one shopper shared. “Great value for the money, and such a wonderful excuse to take some time to pamper yourself.”

Even subscribers to other boxes can’t stop raving about TheraBox.

“I love this subscription box!” a fan shared. “Many products I've never seen before. Everything is full size and useful. (And i get great gift ideas!) I've been getting these boxes since November 2019 and I've never been disappointed! Well worth the money spent! I get a few monthly subscription boxes and if I had to choose just one, TheraBox would be the winner by a long shot.”

Remember how to relax (Photo: Amazon)

If you subscribe before June 24, 2021, your box will ship between June 24 and July 4. You’ll save $18 on your first box, and every upcoming box will be $45 (and that includes free shipping)!

“It is a little treat I give myself monthly, especially while feeling the impact of COVID-19,” a shopper noted. “The items inside are always a nice treat and great reminder of the importance of self-care.”

Story continues

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.