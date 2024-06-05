What Is a Disney Theme Park Nanny and Why Are They Getting Popular?

A TikTok video showing a theme park nanny went viral and received some negative comments. But there are several reasons why caregivers may want to use one.

I’ve been visiting Disney parks for over three decades. Some of my most cherished memories as a child are my family’s annual vacations to Walt Disney World. And each and every trip my grandmother would come along as a sort of built-in babysitter. What parent can't use an extra set of hands? And let’s face it, “vacation” isn’t exactly the word I’d use for parents taking their kids to the “most magical place on Earth.”

I loved those evenings after a long park day when my sister, grandmother and I would hang back in the Disney resort hotel room or splash around the pool, recounting how many times we rode Space Mountain or who had the biggest turkey leg. And my parents got the much-deserved break I now know they desperately needed, enjoying the property’s finer dining options that weren’t as kid-friendly.

But times have changed, and families need more than faith, trust, pixie dust, and grandparents to navigate a Disney vacation. An extra set of hands are needed not just to watch over the kids, but secure ride times for popular attractions and book coveted dining reservations.

Recent years saw the addition of Genie+, a virtual system that replaced the former FastPass, adding yet another daunting task to worry about. A successful visit nowadays pretty much requires a PhD in Mouse, and for any family, time is money and the pressure is on to have the most magical experience at all costs.

So, it’s of no surprise that creative young entrepreneurs have come up with entirely new ways to help families navigate the Mickey vacation experience. It’s a growing profession known as a theme park nanny and it’s been popping up all over social media.

What Is a Theme Park Nanny?

Think of a theme park nanny like a fairy godmother and a park aficionado all wrapped up into one. As they join you in the theme parks, their goal is simple: ensure your family has the best Disney day ever with as little setbacks as possible. They are ready to push the stroller or ride Peter Pan’s Flight with your tiny budding ride enthusiast.

A growing number of these third-party companies are offering the specialized service for both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, providing CPR-certified, child wranglers who also happen to be well-versed Disney park experts. These seasoned pros are local and ready on a whim to navigate the challenges of Disney Genie+, snap a family photo in front of Cinderella Castle, or grab the little one a Dole Whip treat to ease a meltdown.



In-room hotel services have long been provided, where a caregiver comes to your resort hotel to relieve the parents for a night out, but the position has transitioned in recent years to full-blown theme park specialist.

At the center of this growing trend is Cyan Nardiello, the “Fairy God Nanny” and owner of Once Upon A Nanny, a leading theme park nanny service, who started the company when she was 21.

Nardiello also shares her very own adventures in babysitting on the TikTok account @themeparknanny, with her videos garnering millions of views by the captivated and curious. She offers a variety of service packages, including “parent play,” which allows the grown-ups to run amuck in the theme park while the nanny takes the kids on age-appropriate attractions.

And given a Disney vacation is a high stakes and costly endeavor, she very well may have struck lightning in a bottle. “Our business has been on a growth incline since its inception in 2020,” explains Nardiello, who began the business by recruiting her fellow sorority sisters to help out.

The company has since grown and adapted right alongside the many changes taking place at Disney. “We follow all theme park procedures and have gone through so many different phases of the theme park experience post-COVID, such as masks, reservation systems, and lightning lane/express pass changes,” she explains.

Since Once Upon A Nanny’s inception, it has been providing families with the highly individualized (and at times priceless) service. “We use our theme park knowledge to help provide great park assistance, such as knowing when a line is too long for a child, when it may be better to opt for a show or meet and greet, or the best stroller-nap locations,” she adds.

Rates start at $40 per hour in Florida and $45 per hour in California. Once Upon a Nanny also offers traveling nanny services to any theme park in the world, like Disneyland Paris.

Why Might Families Need a Theme Park Nanny?

Before you turn your nose to caregivers who decide to go this route—and many do given the comments on Once Upon A Nanny’s video diaries—there’s a long list of reasons to take advantage of these services that you might not expect. And it’s a far cry from enjoying a cold beer in the shade while your kids run a stranger ragged.

It can prove invaluable in a number of situations, from helping out an overwhelmed single parent to juggling multiple kids. It’s also quite helpful for families with kids who may not meet all the height requirements as the nanny can hang back with the younger kids while parents take the older kids on Big Thunder Mountain. They also know where to grab the best spot for fireworks or the closest air conditioned building to avoid sensory overload if needed.

Nardiello also shares that they are well-versed in assisting parents and children with disabilities or special needs, including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and tube feeds. And with a rate of repeat clients she says is at over 50%, she just might be onto something.

Take Emily Cain, for example. The mother of a 2-year-old and toddler is a frequent customer of Once Upon A Nanny and shares her experiences with the unique service at @ManyMausTrips.

In a video, she shares that this service has allowed her and her husband to spend one-on-one quality time with their oldest, something that was unheard of before discovering the company. And for the first time since having two kids, she can actually enjoy attractions together with her husband since they have the nanny on hand instead of utilizing Disney’s rider switch, which would require them to take turns.

Why Theme Park Nannies Are So Popular Right Now

It's no surprise that the cost of a Disney vacation is on the rise, with a week of basic accommodations and tickets quickly adding up to thousands of dollars. Many parents are desperate for any solution that guarantees that their hard-earned Disney dollars are not in vain.

Alongside the newer concept of theme park nannies, the most popular, long-running answer for plussing the experience is setting up a Disney VIP Tour. This costly service, offered by Disney parks, will set your family back several thousand dollars—and that’s per day. While your guide can quickly whisk you to the front of attraction lines, in theory, a theme park nanny provides much of the same services, like expert knowledge of the parks and babysitting. And at a fraction of the cost.

Before you go bibbidi-bobbidi-broke on a VIP tour, a theme park nanny just might be your answer to finding your happily ever after.



