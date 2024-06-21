This is the theme park Arizonans want tickets to most. Hint: It's not Disneyland

Summertime in Arizona can mean 120-degree temperatures, untouchable steering wheels and baking pizza on car dashboards. But it can also mean family vacations and fun getaways.

If you want to trade the blazing summer heat for something fun to do this summer, there is likely something for you. A recent study identified the most popular theme parks and attractions among Arizonans.

The ranking by Tickets2You analyzed Google searches between May 2023 and April 2024 for the most sought-after attraction tickets in each U.S. state. Approximately 339 theme parks were ranked based on the number of monthly ticket searches in Arizona to reveal the state's most wanted attraction tickets.

Most of these destinations are found in California, but there are a few popular local spots that also made it to the list.

Here's a rundown of the popular themed spots and why they made it to the list.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios in Hollywood was found to be the most popular attraction ticket for Arizonans with an average of 5,317 monthly searches.

The original Universal theme park was also California's and Nevada's most popular attraction ticket, according to the study. While initially serving as a film studio, the theme park was developed and opened in 1964.

Some of the park's top attractions include its Studio Tour across memorable movie sets and state-of-the-art rides based on major franchises like Super Mario, Jurassic World, Harry Potter, and Despicable Me among others.

Walt Disney World Resort

Disney World in Orlando, Florida, emerged as Arizona's second most in-demand attraction ticket, eclipsing almost every other destination on the study with 4,300 average monthly searches among state residents.

Spanning four theme parks and two water parks, Disney World has some of the globe's leading theme park rides, including Space Mountain, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Avatar Flight of Passage and the Haunted Mansion. The little ones who cannot enjoy these rides just yet can witness the resort's famous fireworks displays.

Visitors can enjoy days in different parks like Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.

Approximately 22 states searched for Walt Disney World Resort tickets more than any other attraction ticket, including New York, Colorado, Florida and New Jersey.

Castles N' Coasters

Arizona's very own theme park destination Castles N' Coasters was the third most popular attraction ticket among residents.

Locals search for tickets to the Phoenix tourist attraction an average of 4,150 times every month. In addition to a mini golf course and outdoor go-karting, visitors can enjoy thrills on the Desert Storm coaster or get soaked on the Splashdown log flume ride.

Knott's Berry Farm

The third California destination on the list, Knott's Berry Farm is the fourth most-searched attraction ticket in Arizona.

The 57-acre theme farm averages 2,225 searches for tickets each month among Arizonans. It has over 40 rides including Ghost Rider, considered one of the best wooden roller coasters in the world, Ghost Rider, among other coasters dark rides and water rides.

Californians showed the most interest in Knott's Berry Farm tickets, accounting for 50,675 of the average monthly searches nationwide.

SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld in the Golden State is the fifth most popular attraction ticket among Arizonans, with 1,663 average monthly Google searches.

Home to high thrill rides like Arctic Rescue, Emperor and Manta, SeaWorld San Diego also has a wide selection of family and water rides.

The theme park is popular in many western states, ranking as one of the most sought-after attraction tickets in other states like California and Montana.

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags placed sixth among the most sought-after attraction tickets for Arizonans, with monthly searches for tickets reaching an average of 1,067 in the state.

Also located in California, Six Flags Magic Mountain is the most in-demand Six Flags destination in America, ranking above every other location in terms of ticket searches. The park has 19 coasters and celebrates major franchises with themed areas based on the DC Universe, Bugs Bunny and more.

The attraction park also ranks in the top 10 most searched attraction tickets in California, Nevada, Utah and Oregon.

LEGOLAND California

LEGOLAND California ranks as Arizona's seventh most-searched attraction ticket.

One of five California destinations to feature among the top attraction tickets for Arizonans, LEGOLAND California averages 992 ticket searches each month in the state.

The park in California features lands dedicated to the Lego Movie, LEGO Ninjago, dinosaurs and pirates. LEGOLAND California allows children and families to go on adventure rides, meet LEGO characters and enjoy unique LEGO experiences.

Old Tucson

The second highest-ranking local destination, Old Tuscon is the eighth most popular attraction ticket in Arizona. Residents in the state search for Old Tuscon tickets an average of 904 times a month.

The unique Western-themed destination brings people back, allowing guests to partake in a laser gun shooting gallery, compete in classic Western carnival games, and meet some farm animals at the petting zoo.

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park ranked ninth among Arizona's most popular attraction tickets.

On average, Arizonans search for Railroad Park tickets 763 times every month. It is home to a carousel, train, model railroad building and a historical railroad museum.

Legoland Discovery Center Tempe

Behind California's Legoland destination, the Discovery Center in Tempe closed out Arizona's 10 most popular attraction tickets.

Arizonans search for tickets to the local theme park destination 651 times a month on average. The indoor amusement park features a 4D cinema, LEGO VR and rides like Kingdom Quest and Merlin's Apprentice.

