Thelma Reid just turned 100; This is her story.

Thelma Reid at Brookdale New Hope on South New Hope Road Thursday morning, June 13, 2024.

Life-long Gastonia resident Thelma Garnell Miller Reid turned 100 on June 6.

Her family hosted a party the day of her birthday and plan to host another at the end of the month, according to Reid’s granddaughter, Treavor Mills.

In the meantime, Reid took a moment to remember her life.

She was born and raised on a farm off of Beaty Road in Gastonia with three brothers, four sisters, and her parents Ben and Mary Miller.

In her youth, Reid attended Reid High School in Belmont, a school attended by Black residents across Gaston County from the time it opened in 1918 until it closed in 1966 when public schools in Gaston County were integrated.

In her home life as a child, Reid spent much of her time on the farm helping her mom decorate cakes, sew clothes and watch her siblings.

From her mother, she learned everything she knew about baking and sewing, and grew to love those activities, she said.

“She baked, and I decorated the cakes,” Reid added with a smile.

After graduating high school, Reid attended Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina, in pursuit of a degree in home economics.

Her plan was to become a home economics instructor and teach others how to cook, bake, sew and more.

However, Reid only spent one year in college before returning home to help run the farm after her mother passed away.

Despite the change in plans, Reid was widely known in the community for baking wedding cakes and sewing wedding dresses and other clothing items for others in the community, according to Mills.

After her marriage to Kenneth Reid, she traveled to Pensacola, Florida, where she lived for several years sewing clothing for the military while her husband served in the Navy, Reid said.

In her marriage, which Reid remembers fondly, she had five children, three of whom are still living today.

Today she has 39 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Family has always been important to Reid, who describes a close relationship with her parents and siblings.

“They taught me a lot,” Reid said of her parents.

She described life with her siblings as joyful, and said she remained close with them throughout her life, taking care of each in their final days.

Once per month, Reid travels to Bowling Green, South Carolina, to attend Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where she has been a member for many years.

When she isn’t traveling to church, Reid spends her time with family.

For her, the secret to a long life was having good parents, and doing what they told her to do, she said.

Thelma Reid and her granddaughter, Treavor Mills, at Brookdale New Hope on South New Hope Road Thursday morning, June 13, 2024.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Thelma Reid just turned 100; This is her story.