The Zappos Presidents' Day sale brings deals of up to 50% off — save on Hoka, Skechers, Adidas and more

A good pair of shoes can make a big difference in your life. Whether you wear them to run errands or run on the treadmill, the right sneakers will comfortably support your feet to help prevent injuries and pain. (If you've ever struggled from foot pain, you know that it really is, well, a pain.) That said, if you're in the market for a new pair of trainers, you should check out Zappos. Now through Feb. 19, Zappos is hosting its major 25th Birthday Sale over Presidents' Day weekend, and offering up to 50% off.

There are over 11,700 pairs of shoes and clothing items marked down for women, men and kids. It's a lot to sort through! so we did the hard work for you and pulled out nine of the best sneakers you can nab from the sale. Some are for running, some are for walking, but all of them are as stylish as they are functional.

Also good to know before you shop: Zappos always offers free shipping and returns.

Zappos Hoka Mach 5 $112 $140 Save $28 If you've signed up for a running race this year, these may be the sneakers to help you reach your goals. The Hoka Mach 5 has a lower profile, offering a neutral stability and a low cushion, so your foot is closer to the ground, giving you an efficient push-off — good for an everyday runner. They're also super lightweight at only 7 ounces! "These shoes changed my life," shared one impressed reviewer. "I was supposed to get an MRI to find out why I was having nerve pain [in my feet], but after wearing these, it just went away. I walk five to six miles a day, five days a week and it's like I'm walking on a bouncy cloud." $112 at Zappos

Zappos Adidas Originals NMD_R1s $75 $150 Save $75 These shoes are 50% off! But that's not the only reason they're a great buy. They slip on, but have an adjustable strap closure so they fit snugly and securely on your foot. Adidas labels them as a running shoes, and gives them its signature Boost midsole cushioning, but they're stylish enough to wear all the time, anywhere you want. "So great for workouts and everyday wear. Comfortable like slippers," shared one happy shopper. $75 at Zappos

Zappos New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12 $113 $160 Save $47 Just looking at the plush "Fresh Foam X" sole of these sneakers, you know they're going to be comfy. "I was searching for a super comfortable, supportive and yet lightweight shoe for walking, and this shoe was recommended by my physical therapist," shared one pleased reviewer. "The New Balance Fresh Foam X are now my absolute favorite! The cushion alone is fabulous! I liked them so much I ordered a second color." Head's up: For the best fit, the brand suggests sizing down with this one. $113 at Zappos

Zappos Skechers Summits Hands Free Slip-Ins $64 $75 Save $11 These Skechers are highly-rated for their comfort! Simply slip them on and go — no lacing them up. More than 800 shoppers give the shoe a five-star rating, too. "I bought them on a Friday, and Saturday morning left for two weeks to Europe, wearing my brand new Sketchers Slip-ins for the first time. No break-in time," shared one five-star reviewer. "They were a breeze to use going through TSA screening — easy off and on. I wore them for eight of the next 12 days, walking all over Budapest and Vienna in complete comfort. I will be buying another pair soon in a different color!" $64 at Zappos

Zappos Dolce Vita Dolan $97 $150 Save $53 Style meets function yet again! These platform sneakers have a pretty knit upper and can give you a little extra lift, whether you wear them with jeans or leggings. While you can wear them year-round, they're especially great for warmer climates. Get them on sale and hold onto them for the spring or take them on your next tropical vacation. They're on sale in three colors, but this black and white woven version is the lowest price it's been in at least 30 days. $97 at Zappos

Zappos Asics GEL-Nimbus 25 $105 $160 Save $55 Asics' Nimbus shoe is a classic! The original version debuted in the late 90s and while it's changed quite a bit over the last two decades, it's always delivered a highly cushioned, comfortable running experience. Of course, you can wear them beyond your treadmill, but if you are looking to put in miles, they're a solid buy. "This is the best running shoe on the market," shared one loyal reviewer. "I have bought four pairs this year. I alternate between them. I run more than 100 miles a month." $105 at Zappos

Zappos Steve Madden Samarah $73 $100 Save $27 If you're looking for a stylish shoe to wear outside of the gym — and you value comfort — grab these puppies. These Steve Madden sneakers have a pretty knitted upper that hugs your foot and lets you slip them on with ease. They also have a platform-style sole, because, again, fashion! Get them in black or beige (or both). $73 at Zappos

Zappos Adidas Running Puremotion Adapt $57 $70 Save $13 Slip on these sneakers and go! They have an elastic instead of laces for a comfortable, snug fit and a supportive heel for added stability. More so, they're made with Adidas' proprietary CloudFoam midsole which gives it extra cushioning. "I like these shoes," shared one satisfied shopper. "They stay fitted to your foot and don't become loose overtime. I also recommend breaking them in before using for a long walk/run because they are tight when you first put them on but stretch to your foot overtime. Great buy!" $57 at Zappos

Zappos Brooks Dyad 11 $110 $130 Save $20 If you like to hit the pavement, Brooks' shoes may already be a staple in your closet. But they're also super comfortable for all-day wear! The Dyad 11 offers neutral support and plush cushioning while remaining lightweight. (FYI, sometimes cushioning makes a shoe heavy, but not here!) These shoes also received the American Podiatry Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance, which recognizes products that promote good foot health. "I'm a nurse that works 12-hour shifts on my feet most of that time," explained one customer. "I had my knee replaced a year and a half ago. This is the first shoe I have worn that has given me support and comfort... My feet do not ache as much and my knee is not as achy at the end of the day since I started wearing these shoes." $110 at Zappos

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.