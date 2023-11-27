With holiday parties on the horizon, you'll have no shortage of opportunities to bust out (and show off) a new pair of shoes. Lucky you: the Zappos Cyber Monday 2023 sale is still going strong, and the discounts are something to really fall head over heels for. Looking for a new pair of sneakers? These sporty Adidas are half off, and a sparkly version of Kate Middleton's go-to Supergas are down to less than $60.

How about some cute rain booties or just something for every day? Zappos has you covered there too with a majorly discounted pair of Hunter boots and these Free People clogs. No matter what type of shoe you're after, you can scoop them up right now for a fraction of the original price. You just might be able to cross some names off your gift-giving list too. Check out the entire sale here, and shop our top 10 picks below.

Zappos Adidas Nmd-R1 Sneakers $80 $150 Save $71 These cloud-like kicks have a breathable and stretchy knit upper, so your feet will never feel constricted, even after a long day of standing and walking. Shoppers say they are ultra-comfortable and supportive too. Snag a pair for yourself while they are nearly 50% off. $80 at Zappos

Zappos Crocs Classic Clog $38 $50 Save $12 If comfy cool is your jam, this is the shoe for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick-drying and water-friendly. The price depends on the color and size you choose, but you can't go wrong with this bold pink option for $38. $38 at Zappos

Zappos L.L. Bean Rubber Moc Sherpa Lined Primaloft $119 $159 Save $40 A must for the coming snow and sleet, these rubber mocs are a classic — which means they'll still look cool for many years to come. “Love these warm slip-on shoes. Perfect for letting dog out on cold or wet mornings to walk in yard," raved one shopper. $119 at Zappos

Zappos Asics Gel-Venture 8 $47 $70 Save $23 Available in regular and wide widths, these Asics sneakers boast a lug outsole that helps with traction (perfect for people who regularly navigate slippery floors or love to go on hikes). These ultra-cushioned kicks provide excellent shock absorption, which NYC-based podiatrist Polina Zaydenberg, M.D., appreciates. "The rocker bottom helps with propulsion," she adds. $47 at Zappos

Zappos Sperry Crest Slip-On $40 $70 Save $30 These pretty slip-on sneakers by Sperry are over 50% off right now. The memory foam footbed offers ample cushioning and comfort, and the rubber outsole will help prevent mishaps on slippery terrain. $40 at Zappos

Zappos Hunter Original Chelsea Gloss $105 $150 Save $45 Fact: No rain boots are more stylish or ubiquitous than a pair of Hunters. This navy pair comes in a lovely glossy finish and will keep you well-insulated during rain showers, snowstorms and whatever else comes your way. Be sure to get a pair for $105 before the next rain or snowstorm hits. $105 at Zappos

Zappos Hoka Carbon X 3 $150 $200 Save $50 These popular running shoes feature a cloud-like insole that hugs the foot and a chunky sole that together make the sneakers ultra-lightweight, breathable and cushioned. They're generously foam-padded under the tongue and around the ankle collar, and that adds up to one very important thing at the end of a long, long day — no blisters! Note: This is the lowest price they've been in a month, so snap them up for 25% off. $150 at Zappos

Zappos Skechers Go Walk Arch Fit $68 $88 Save $20 The stylish slip-on, which features a rear pull-tab in the back, is a great choice for anyone with dexterity issues. The round tip of the shoe and the stretchy flat mesh upper make it easy for any foot shape to sit comfortably inside the shoe. The dual-density outsole provides stability and support for all-day comfort. Plus, this is the lowest price they've seen in 30 days. $68 at Zappos

Zappos Free People Milo Everyday Mule $44 $148 Save $104 The waved rubber sole on these Free People clogs adds a fashion-forward touch and keeps them (and you) secure on slippery terrains. The supple suede is super soft against the skin, while the camel-esque color is incredibly versatile. We plan on scooping them up while they are a whopping 70% off! $44 at Zappos

