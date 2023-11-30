The Wyze Cam OG just hit its lowest price ever — $17, a whopping 43% off

Don't ever look at home security pricing after you've taken a sip of water — you'll spit it out, probably. This Wyze Cam OG deal is a breath of fresh air in an industry that tends to have some quite expensive products, coming in at just $17 (down from $30, which is still pretty darn reasonable.) That's an impressive 43% off! It's also a powerful little camera that you can read more about here, as our own Rick Broida checked it out and put it through the paces.

Why is this a good deal?

Aside from being a useful security camera with loads of nifty features, this is also the lowest price on record for the Wyze Cam OG. At over 40% off, it's hard to argue with this deal. You can get two for close to the price of one!

Why do I need this?

Not only is this camera capable of providing a clear video feed at any time of day, but it's also an indoor and outdoor camera. That's right — you can plug this little guy in outside and have it watch over your yard, too. Outdoor cameras tend to carry higher price tags than their indoor cousins due to waterproofing and several other more technical reasons, but that's not the case here.

It comes with advanced features that are kind of unexpected on a budget camera, too, like color night vision and a spotlight. There's also both cloud and local storage, and you can use both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to interact with the camera and view its video feed.

You can also talk through the camera. Sure, the speaker isn't going to provide you with a mind-blowing audio experience, but it's more than enough for shouting at Fido when he's chewing at the carpet — again. The camera comes with a base, but you can also easily mount it to the wall with the included kit if you want to place it higher up.

Every move you make, every breath you take...the Wyze Cam will be watching you. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

One customer confirmed what we all knew: the size belies the features. "I am amazed how quick it was to set up this OG and how it being small could have all those different features. I was able to get the black one and it looks so sleek."

"Great!" said a succinct shopper. "Excellent quality video. Easy install and set up. Gotta pay the monthly fee for them to be useful. We got 3 cameras and pay $8.99 month. But you start with a 14 day free trial."

"The cameras are great. I have the version 3 cameras, and this one is the same or better," said one fan. "Just don't expect good tech service."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

