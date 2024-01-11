The winter sale at Dick's is absolute fire — save up to 70% on Nike, Columbia, New Balance and more
Now that we're firmly in 2024, you may be looking to refresh your wardrobe, or at least stock up on pieces that will help you tackle your New Year's fitness resolutions. Luckily, Dick's Sporting Goods is on deck to help with a sweet winter clothing sale. Save big on sale items from fan-favorite brands including New Balance, Nike and Crocs. See below for our picks, but don't delay: This is a clearance sale, so snap up your selections ASAP.
Stay warm with this longline windbreaker, which features a relaxed zip and packable hood for maximum style and ease of wear.
These ultra-comfy New Balance sneakers feature lightweight midsole cushioning and a plushness that will keep you feeling good, even if you're on your feet all day.
It's hard not to feel snuggly in sherpa — add a lined collar and you're ready for an arctic trek. Its slightly oversized design makes it comfy and marshmallowy, as all puffers should be.
On your feet all day? Keep your dogs from barking with some comfy Crocs. The price on these unisex shoes depends on the color; they can all be customized with the brand’s Jibbitz charms.
The oversized fit of these fleecy bottoms is perfect for the post-holiday everyday routine. A high waist ensures they'll stay up on your hips for a snug feel.
Carhartt sweatshirts are popular right now, so hop on the trend with this cozy hoodie — on sale in cheery yellow, lovely lime and more.
Start the year on the right foot with these popular Nike running shoes, which feature a foam midsole and the brand's classic swoosh logo.
This highly rated sports bra will be your new workout BFF. Available in olive green, sandy beige, sherbet orange and more, it has removable cups and a stretchy fit ideal for low-impact activity.
You'll be sitting pretty in these snuggly sweats, which feature four-way stretch and a forgiving waistband.