The wildly popular Ring video doorbell is 'a snap to set up' — and it's 45% off
A video doorbell may sound like an expensive smart-home addition, but they're surprisingly affordable — and a great way to keep an eye on your front porch. And while you can't put a price on your safety and security, right now you can pick up the Ring Video Doorbell for just $55. And that's just for starters: Amazon is offering a lot of sales on different package options, so read on for savings of up to 45%.
With 1080p resolution, two-way audio and a lot of other useful features, this is the one video doorbell to rule them all.
Why is this a good deal?
The Ring Video Doorbell normally costs $100, so this deal nets you a savings of $45. (That gives you enough money left over to buy another security device) This price is one of the lowest we've ever seen, too!
Why do I need this?
A video doorbell is an excellent security tool, allowing you to see who's at your front door whether you're home or not. It can detect humans, pets, package delivery and more. This Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p resolution for a crystal-clear view of your front porch. This model has improved motion detection over previous versions, and you can review video footage for up to 180 days with a Ring Protect Plan. There are multiple setup options, too: Use the the built-in rechargeable battery or connect it to existing doorbell wires.
What reviewers say:
"Living in an apartment building and having packages stolen is frustrating. After I installed this, I do not have to worry too much about my packages because it hooks up to my Echo Show. I can see who is at the door and keep a much better eye on my deliveries and packages," said one of 146,000+ five-star fans. "The best thing is I can talk to people outside without having to open the door. Visitors can even record messages for you through the Ring Protect subscription. It's a good investment for safety and protection if you are a single woman living alone."
According to one customer, "I was a bit worried about the motion detection on my doorbell because my other Wi-Fi cameras have trigger alerts for every slight movement in view, which leads to a lot of frustrating alerts and false alarms. The Ring smart motion detection is spot-on when detecting human or partial human movement, and accurately ignores unwanted movements like swaying trees or passing cars. I also found this doorbell to be easy to set up and install, and the Alexa skill is effortless. Great doorbell!"
"This unit was a snap to set up," another confirmed. "I can see what’s up when I’m not home on my smart phone."
"This is a great front doorbell/chime with the app. It’s very helpful to see who’s at the door. The only downside is you have to remove the whole camera to charge the battery, leaving you with no camera for a few hours unless you wire it to power. Other models have a removable battery that you can remove and charge. If you have a second battery to replace it with while charging, all the better," one shopper commented.
Keep an eye on all your visitors — and your deliveries.
Already have a doorbell? There are loads of other options, too.
More Ring deals
If you want beefier outdoor security, it's hard to go wrong with the Ring Floodlight cam. It's currently down 40% to just $120 and comes with features like a 105 decibel siren, two-way audio, 2000 lumen floodlights, and a whole lot more. You can also stream the security feed straight to a compatible Alexa device.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
